Three months after having his knee surgically repaired Jalen Ramsey pulls down interception in his Dolphins debut

So this is what all the hype was about?

This is what it looks like to have a potential Hall of Famer roaming the field on defense?

Jalen Ramsey, the Miami Dolphins’ top offseason additional, finally made his debut for the 2023 team on Sunday, three months after having his left knee surgically repaired, and marquee talent who took the field against the New England Patriots made an immediate impact.

Not only did Ramsey help sure up the team’s most vulnerable position, but the six-time Pro Bowl selection’s performance in Miami's 31-17 win hinted that he’s still an NFL elite.

In his first game back from the meniscus procedure he underwent at the end of July, Ramsey, a three-time All Pro selection, pulled down a second quarter interception on a sideline pass from Patriot quarterback Mac Jones and ran the pick back 49 yards before stepping out of bounds.

It was a great coverage read from the cornerback who is well-versed in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's zone heavy scheme. He dropped back into zone and when he saw Jones targeting receiver Kendrick Bourne along the sidelines he abandoned his assignment, jumped the route, and got there with quickness.

Dolphins have high expectations for Ramsey

Before his debut, which created quite a national buzz heading into Sunday's game, coach Mike McDaniel hinted that when Ramsey does return the expectation is for him to perform like an elite defender.

“What’s fortunate for us is that although he’s new to this team, the crossover in scheme is huge for him,” McDaniel said about Ramsey, who pulled down his 20th NFL interceptions in his 109th regular season game. “He’s actually the most experienced player in this defense that we really have from his years from L.A. with coach (Brandon) Staley and Raheem Morris running the same system that Staley obviously [used] with Vic (Fangio) in Chicago.”

Heading into Sunday's game opposing quarterbacks have a 100.3 passer rating against Miami, which ranks seventh-worst in the NFL. Only the Denver Broncos (114.2), Los Angeles Chargers (105.6), Arizona Cardinals (102.5), Tennessee Titans (101.0), Buffalo Bills (100.7) and Minnesota Vikings (100.4) have a worse rating.

No Xavien, no problem

And it didn't help that Xavien Howard, the Dolphins' other Pro Bowl caliber cornerback, was sidelined for his second straight game because of the groin injury he suffered three weeks ago, and starting free safety Jevon Holland was sidelined because of the concussion he suffered last week.

That left Ramsey playing alongside Kader Kohou, Eli Apple and Justin Bethel at cornerback, and with Brandon Jones filling in for Holland, paired with DeShon Elliott at safety. And somehow Ramsey helped Miami's most troublesome unit turn up the volume on the team's pass coverage against New England, delivering the team's fourth interception.

Jones finished the game with a 88.4 passer rating.

"Anytime you add good players to your team, it will change," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said when asked about the return of Ramsey earlier this week. "It should be a benefit, both from their production and what it allows you to do schematically.”