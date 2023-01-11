Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Holland, Hill, QBs and More

Answering questions from Miami Dolphins fans on topics ranging from Tua and a potential backup for 2023, plans to attack the Buffalo, Jevon Holland's 2022 performance, with many more in between.

Here we go:

From Hebert Gutierrez Morales (via email):

Hi Alain, I know both games of this season versus the Bills were very close. I also know that every given Sunday any team can beat anyone. BUT I also know the Bills are a better team and the most likely result will be a defeat for us in Buffalo next Sunday. For me it’s OK to be aware of this reality, but not for the Dolphins. So, what should McDaniel say to the team to convince them they can win? Only to show them the film of the last two games? That evidence will be enough? Obviously they must improve the game plan, but the confidence is very important. Music question: Which was the best concert that you attended? And why? Thank you very much as usual for your work and for your answers.

Hey Hebert, McDaniel absolutely is going to point to the two games against Buffalo to show his players not to listen to what analysts are saying and that they absolutely can win this game. It’s that simple. On the music question, it’s a tie between Supertramp in 1979 (my favorite band growing up) and Muse a few years ago (amazing energy on the show and two great opening acts (Thirty Seconds to Mars and the name of the other band escapes me right now).

From Brandon (via email):

Has there been a more disappointing player this season (outside of Byron Jones) than Jevon Holland? Preseason reports of the football IQ and athleticism had me expecting Polamalu 2.0 this year. He’s been invisible some games. I chalked it up early to playing a little too deep, but he even got beat deep with miscommunication issues. I can see an answer of Wilson/Gesicki, but I’m putting their seasons on the staff. They could have found a way to use them better/more.

Hey Brandon, man, expecting Polamalu 2.0 is a bit much, no? We’re talking about a Hall of Famer there. I do agree that Holland wasn’t quite as impactful this season after what he showed as a rookie and maybe it was an offshoot of the Dolphins not having Byron Jones and Holland needing to help out in coverage a different way.

From Earl Gottfried (via email):

Hello Alain, I didn't expect the Dolphins to pull that out, but at least Skylar didn't make any mistakes. Do you go with him for the playoff game since he actually started AND finished a game or do you hold out hope for Tua or Teddy to be ready? I will almost be surprised if Tua plays again after Damar Hamlin's injury last Monday. Though a different injury, i wonder if Tua finds the potential cost of another concussion too high (I would).

Hey Earl, I’m not making any predictions, projections or comments about Tua and his playing status because this is not about football and it’s gotta be his decision (in consultation with medical personnel) and nobody else’s. But you’re right, it’s totally different than what happened to Damar Hamlin. As for the idea of starting Skylar Thompson because he started and finished against the Jets, it’s an absolute no from here if either Tua or Bridgewater are able to play. And it’s not even close.

From O’shay Morris (@oshaym21):

Do you think it's a good idea for Miami to try to get an upgrade at QB, with a QB who can almost challenge Tua? Given the inability of him to stay healthy consistently?

Hey O’shay, I get where you’re coming from and the Dolphins absolutely should be looking to upgrade at any and every position. As for finding a QB who “can almost challenge” Tua, I’m not exactly sure what that means. Tua did enough in 2022 to move forward as the starting quarterback, and unless you can get a clear upgrade, I’m not sure anybody who could challenge him would want to come aboard as a clear backup. Now, if the decision is made that Tua’s durability issues are too much to overlook, that’s another story. But unless another QB represents an upgrade, making a move for the sake of making a move might be counterproductive.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Do you think AVG is a better player than Ingram & should be getting more snaps? I believe AVG & Phillips are our 2 best edge with Chubb being part of pass rush package.

Hey Reza, here’s how I would answer it: I do believe Ingram is a better player, but he just hasn’t seemed right in the past month or so and hasn’t been terribly productive. I’ve always liked AVG’s game and I’ve always felt he should be used more on defense, though.

From Flipper13 (@Flipper13):

Do you anticipate a change at the GM spot? That Chubb trade is looking like a nightmare on all fronts. Final straw for Grier?

Hey Flipper, quick answer is no. The Dolphins made the playoffs. And its way too early to make a final evaluation on the Chubb trade.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Bonjour Alain! IMO if we keep using the same defensive plan we've been using we're likely to get the same results (or even worse given the injuries.) My question is: What can we take away from what the Patriots did this past week to use as a blueprint for our game this week?

Hey Ken, I didn’t see the Pats-Bills game, so I’m not sure exactly what it was that the Patriots did, though I did see they got three takeaways. They also have a better secondary than the Dolphins have at this point. I actually didn’t have a major issue with what the Dolphins did defensively at Buffalo in December; it was just a matter of Josh Allen being too good that night. If Allen is going to have that kind of game, it doesn’t matter what the defensive scheme is.

From James Sonny Burnett (@JamesBurnett)11:

Who's a cap casualty this offseason on the DL/Edge, in order to be able to extend Wilkins and #theWalrus (Sieler)? We can't keep everyone.

Hey James, does it have to be an edge player or D-linemen. It’s not going to be Chubb, Ingram, or Phillips and AVG is scheduled to become a UFA. As for D-linemen, Davis is still on his rookie deal, Jenkins is going to be a UFA. So not sure there’s a lot of fat to trim there.

From Joel Cedeño (@jcxt17):

Okay, so we know winning without Tua will be tough/impossible, but... what would be the best game plan to try and make it a game even with QB3 starting? Offense and Defense. Because that’s what great coaches do, maximize the talent they have AVAILABLE.

Hey Joel, I’m going to make a big distinction between having to start Thompson or having to start Tua OR Teddy Bridgewater. Thompson is a rookie, so unless you’ve got a great setup around him (like the 49ers with Brock Purdy) it’s a lot to ask him to keep the offense humming. I will keep pushing back against the narrative of the Dolphins not being able to function well offensively with Bridgewater until he gets a shot to do it WITH Terron Armstead in the lineup, which has not happened yet.

From Mike Mangaras (@mangaras_mike):

Hey Alain, with all the injuries I really think Boyer did an incredible job, not many teams could have kept head above water, do you run it back with him next year or do you go out and get a so called “defensive guru”?

Hey Mike, it’s not my call, but the fact the Dolphins were sixth against the run and had their secondary decimated by injuries maybe should get Boyer the benefit of the doubt.

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Miami, of course, needs to run it to protect their young QB and they did it well vs. Bills in the last outing. Expecting Bills to load up vs. run this time, will Miami take the reins off Thompson or are they gonna keep pounding away or will we see a different approach on Sunday? Thanks.

Hey Chris, I don’t think the Dolphins will take the reins off Thompson if he happens to have to start. Shoot, they didn’t take the reins off Teddy Bridgewater against New England. This is why I keep saying having Armstead in the lineup is so vital.

From Keith Strini (@keith_strini):

If we roll with Skylar, why not attack a Bills weakness run 6 OL heavy power/speed run the whole game. Carefully picking the deep crosses 4-5 times, RB flat/wheel? This keeps JA off the field and we have the personnel to run it. Zone RB is easy off the street (Henderson).

Hey Keith, that sounds like a wonderful plan, but if it were that simple, don’t you think other teams would have tried that. It’s also a good approach until the time where you fall behind and you can’t have long, time-consuming drives anymore.

From Eric Gafford (@gtgeric):

What trade-off can we expect not having Mostert running the ball Sunday?

Hey Eric, all those questions about what’s going to happen on offense depend to a certain degree on what the line will look like and who’ll be at quarterback. In a vacuum, the trade-off for not having Mostert would be more carries for Salvon Ahmed.

From Joe Hall (@joehallpr):

Hey Alain. In your opinion, who would be the ideal backup QB next season?

Hey Joe, man, that’s a big-picture question right there. Off the top of my head, I actually think Joe Flacco would be good in that role because he’s got experience, he still can play a little, and he’s durable, which was a problem with Teddy Bridgewater this year.

From PValm00R (@valm00):

Given how atrocious the offense was in week 18, will Hill finally be out to return every time to maybe create an explosive play in ST? It's the playoffs now.

Well, if you noticed, Hill did go back to return a punt late in the Jets game, but it was a rather short punt that was downed. Also understand that Hill sustained an ankle injury against the Jets, so I’m not sure this would be the time to have him pull double duty.

