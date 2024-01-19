Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Wilkins, Allen, and More

Will Liam Eichenberg be the starting center in 2024? Should the offense undergo a style change? Tackling Those and other Miami Dolphins questions

Part 1 of the post-playoff game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Richard Grosso (@rjgro):

What's your frank assessment of Tua? Can he become a QB who makes something out of nothing like Jackson, Mahomes & Allen & come up big in January on the road, or does the lack of size & athleticism make his ceiling Tier 2 even if he can grow into a clutch QB in big games?

Hey Richard, I have never once said or written that I don’t think Tua can get there, only that he has yet to do it and it’s why I wouldn’t sign him to a long-term extension at this point. There are physical limitations that will always be there, so he can’t overcome things that don’t go right as easily as some other QBs.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Hi Alain, seems to me one of the big problems with this team is their inability to beat Buffalo. Has anybody asked what is being done about that? Any thoughts on what they would need to do there? Feels like it’s going to continue to be a struggle without starting to win AFC East.

Hey Craig, the biggest problem to be quite honest is the Bills have Josh Allen and the Dolphins don’t. It’s pretty simple. The Dolphins simply haven’t been able to contain him very often and the Bills will continue to dominate the division until that changes.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

I admit that Mike McDaniel is way smarter than me. But don't you think he's a little too enamored with speed? Need some power added to offense. Wilson/Brooks way underutilized this year. Speed is his bread & butter. Time to add eggs & pancakes!

Hey Dave, I could go for some eggs and pancakes myself. But, seriously, yes, I do think the Dolphins are overly reliant on speed at times, but it’s also what made their offense special at times in 2023 and it’s how they built their team. So it’s actually a very difficult balancing act.

From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):

Haven’t figured this out. Dolphins weren’t the best offense. So, how did this offense, that so struggled against all the good teams, stay at #1? Don’t other top offenses, who don’t struggle against such teams, also generally play the same type of bad teams the Dolphins do?

Hey Ricardo, the Dolphins ended up first in total offense because they beat up bad defenses better than any other team. The prime example was the Denver game when that defense (at that time) was a complete mess. The Dolphins also had 500-yard games against the Chargers and the Giants. They slowed down considerably down the stretch, but had built a big enough lead in terms of yards to hang on to that No. 1 ranking.

From Esteban Verde (@imgoinggreene):

Christian Wilkins is a good player and had a great season in a contract year, but is it wise for the Dolphins to invest heavily in two defensive tackles?

Hey Esteban, let’s start by saying that Sieler’s contract is more than reasonable for the kind of performance he turned in during the 2023 season. Wilkins will be expensive, though, but he’s a foundational piece and the Dolphins can find a way to make it work having both.

From Matthew (@theMatthewPryor):

If you were GM, do you give Tua a big contract this offseason? What would it look like for you? Also, do you think we pick in the first round of the draft this time (not trade it away) and what position would you be looking for? Cheers for all the good work in the season.

Hey Matthew, I wrote an analysis piece Thursday explaining why I would not give Tua a big contract this offseason. With the first-round, which will be No. 21, I’d go for the best player available (always) and if all things are even, maybe prioritize the offensive line and cornerback positions.

From Lance D. Davis (@LanceDD54):

With McDaniels reputation as a player’s coach; do you think that will benefit us in free agency this year?

Hey Lance, players first and foremost worry about finances. Then comes playing opportunities mixed with playing for a contender. The Dolphins already have the advantage of having no state income tax and the good weather; don’t think McDaniel’s player-friendly rep is a huge factor.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey Alain, here’s the ironic thing about the playoff win drought: The front office is moving forward with a QB who’s sure to extend this drought indefinitely. Do you think the front office will finally move on from Tua when we go through more seasons without a playoff win?

Hey Chris, we’ll certainly know more after we see what they do with Tua’s contract this offseason, but, yes, I do think there will come a time where the Dolphins will move on if the playoff drought continues.

From Troy Ortiz (@Kenneth76478093):

Alain, what are your thoughts on McDaniel changing the offensive scheme from finesse pass-first to run-heavy play action? Something better suited to cold-weather games and also putting less pressure on Tua.

Hey Troy, not a bad idea, except the team was built with speed in mind with Hill, Waddle, Mostert, Achane, and it’s tough to go to a power-based game with that nucleus.

From Daniel (@DanKalbacher):

For all the talk of being “Super Bowl contenders,” should fans just accept that our goal for next season should be to actually beat Josh Allen and win a single playoff game?

Hey Daniel, without question, the goal next season needs to be to win a playoff game. Defeating the Bills would be a bonus. Adding an AFC East title in the process would make it a strong step forward.

From Adnas (@Anase815):

Any chance we move on from Fangio? And why hasn’t Crossman been fired yet?

Hey Adnas, I think everything is on the table when it comes to the Dolphins coaching staff, and that includes both Crossman and Fangio.

From Miller Stan (@knightsickle):

Is any of the Dolphins cap situation due in part to the team trading all their picks away to win now?

The cap issues certainly are a byproduct of acquiring big-money players like Tyreek, Terron, Chubb and Ramsey instead of having first-round picks on their rookie contract. It’s a win-now approach the Dolphins decided to take to go for it.

From Rocky Hyden (@JrockForge):

Do you think Eichenberg ends up being the starting center next season?

Hey Rocky, I would put it at more than 50-50 at this time because I don’t expect Connor Williams to be ready for the start of the season. Now, what happens when Williams is healthy isn’t as clear because he’s a pending free agent and he might not even be back with Miami in 2024.

From Tim Ski (@TimSkii22):

Beyond drafting speed, what identity/foundation has Grier established as a GM in picking players? If he hasn’t, why is he still allowed to select players?

Hey Tim, not sure there’s such a thing of having an identity/foundation when it comes to picking players. The idea of hitting more often than missing. Grier did like his Alabama players early on, but I haven’t seen a major common denominator lately.

From shann (@shannon31513865):

Do you see Erik Ezukanma playing next season?

This is a total mystery, though I would tell you the fact that I saw him in the locker room on locker cleanout day and he looked good certainly was encouraging.