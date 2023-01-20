Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Backup QBs, Waddle, and More

Would Jimmy Garoppolo make sense as an offseason addition? What played out in 2022 as expected or not? Those and other issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans

From Gary Savin (via email):

Hi Alain, not sure if your mailbag segments have finished now the season is over, but here goes. Just watched the Grier/McDaniel presser where Grier says he's not worried about concussions. If that didn't set my alarm off, he then said Tua already wears the safest helmet available!! Now I'm really looking forward to who the backup QB will be, as that to me will be telling. Your thoughts? Alain thanks for all your work and insights this season. Look forward to reading more in ’23.

Hey Gary, first off thanks. Yeah, it was a bit surprising to hear Grier speak so confidently as though Tua will be starting with a clean slate in 2023 in terms of concussions. There also are a lot of differing opinions on the topic and different histories with different players in different sports, where some guys just can’t seem to stop getting concussions and others had a few concussions in a short period of time but have been able to play a long time (like NHL superstar Sidney Crosby, for example). And I think the Dolphins absolutely have to have durability as a big factor in picking their next backup QB.

From Art Menichini (via email):

Hi Alain, love your coverage of the Phins! I am NOT a Tua hater, he was not my first choice; I actually liked Jordan Love and I believe the jury is still out on him. My issue with Tua was not his ability to play QB, look at the offense when he is playing, it’s awesome, it was/is his ability to be available, healthy. Thompson played well, although he does have his issues as well. We had a M*A*S*H unit this year at the QB position, every QB was injured because of the O-line play. I’m not saying move on from Tua but is Jimmy G a consideration? Or is more O-line help the answer? Maybe both?

Hey Art, there’s no question the O-line still needs some work and Jimmy G probably would do well in this offense because of the similarities to the 49ers system. But if the issue with Tua is durability, are we really going to add a QB who’s also got durability issues? And then have two QBs who get their fair share of injuries. Not sure that’s a road I would travel.

From Ronal Bhagat (via email):

Alain, thanks for your reporting during the year. I really enjoy it. Two questions for you: 1. Dolphins have had an issue all year getting plays off on time. Really haunted us on Sunday. What is the issue? 2. Why does Waddle constantly jump for balls when he doesn't need to? Don't the coaches tell him to stay grounded? Seems like it cost us a big gain to start the game. But it's a tendency that I noticed all season that never was fixed.

Hey Ronal, good observations on both issues. For the time issue, one problem is the complexity of the scheme with a lot of different player groupings going in and out of the lineup, and then a lot of pre-snap motion. The solution would be to streamline things a little, even at the cost of maybe losing some of the deception aspect. As for the Waddle issue, I’m not sure, maybe it’s his way of trying to high-point the ball, but it’s a bad habit no doubt.

From John M (via email):

Alain, thanks for another season of great insight and coverage. Do you think Skylar could possibly make backup for next year or do you think it's pretty certain we'll look to sign another backup like maybe, Garoppolo? More importantly, with your knowledge of Dolphins UFAs and salary cap constraints, how likely will it be that we could see very much of the same team next year?

Hey John, I do think the Dolphins will bring in a veteran QB to back up Tua along with Thompson and I’m not sure Garoppolo makes a lot of sense if only because of his injury history. It’s going to take some major gymnastics to be able to return the same team, but what’s likely is the nucleus will remain.

From Michael McDonald (via email):

Hello Alain, is there a surgeon who can attach hands to the Dolphins receivers to replace the flippers that currently reside at the ends of their arms? Waddle played like he possessed the appendages of the bird he mimics in his celebration dance. The non-contested drops probably cost the Dolphins the game (not to mention the contested balls that should have been caught). UGH.. Thompson deserved better. Waddle, Hill, Wilson. PAINFUL to watch.

Hey Mike, this is the one thing about the Dolphins receiving corps that everybody needs to accept: It’s not a group with great hands. It is, however, probably the fastest in the NFL, so you have to take the bad with the good, right?

From Richard grosso (@rjgro):

Recommended plan at QB? Keep all our eggs in the Tua basket? Realistic options to get a young QB who could develop into a quality QB1, if Tua can't stay healthy? Has Skylar shown enough to get the QB2 job and maybe be that guy?

Hey Richard, I’m fine with “keeping all the eggs in the Tua basket” for 2023 because I don’t see a better alternative available because the Big 5 QBs in the AFC (Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert, Lawrence) aren’t getting moved, plus he’s still on his rookie contract. I’m kind of torn as to whether Skylar is fine as QB2 or the Dolphins need to bring in a veteran.

From John Fiorino (@jtwin17):

What was one thing you were right about before the season started and one thing you were wrong about?

Hey John, I was right about EVERYTHING, of course! LOL. I was right about the Dolphins beating Buffalo in September, I was right about Tua’s numbers jumping (I wrote before the season it wouldn’t surprise me if he reached 100 in passer rating) and I was right that the defense would take a step back (though it’s not because I foresaw all the injuries in the secondary). As for what I was wrong about, I expected Jason Sanders to be more consistent, I didn’t expect the passing game to get so many downfield shots (though those decreased greatly after December arrived), and I expected the return game to be much more productive.

From Chris Bustin @ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain. Thanks your fine work this season and for your mailbag. Let’s say, unfortunately, that Tua plays only 12 full games next season. Let’s also say that the other games, including maybe playoff ones, have Gardner Minshew at the helm. How would you feel about that? Thanks!

Hey Chris, thanks, I think I’d be fine with Gardner Minshew as a backup, though I certainly would like to have the starting quarterback in the lineup for a playoff game.

From Flipper (@FlipperXIX):

Love your work. Do you perceive any non-premium positions where reasonably-priced free agents could fill needs that the 2022 season exposed? Perhaps blocking TE, a big pile-moving RB?

Hey Flipper, thanks. I’m kind to defer this question for when free agency approaches after I’ve studied the pending UFAs. Sorry for punting on this.

