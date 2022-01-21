Dolphins Friday Mailbag: Gesicki, Tua, Fuller and a Whole Bunch of Coaching Questions

From Dolphins 24/7 365 (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, I know you’re not a guy who goes out of your way to be disrespectful, but of the candidates the Fins have been reported to set up interviews with, who do think would be the worst fit for Miami?

Hey Dana, I never want to be disrespectful, but when it comes to professional opinions, there’s nothing disrespectful about criticizing somebody’s work or sharing negative opinions. That said, the answer to your question for me has to be Thomas Brown, and it’s for the sole reason that he just doesn’t have nearly long enough of an NFL coaching resume to be given a head-coaching position IMO. I mean, the guy has been an OC only one year. It’s actually very surprising to me he’s even getting an interview, if I’m being honest (and hopefully respectful).

From James Sonny Burnett (@JamesBurnett11):

Now that Flores is out, is it more likely that Gesicki will be re-signed?

Hey James, I do believe that generally speaking the answer to that question would be a resounding yes because I don’t think Gesicki fits Flores’ ideal definition of a tight end. Now, if the new head coach also wants a multi-faceted tight end and isn’t a fan of a TEINO (tight end in name only), then I’m not sure Gesicki is his guy.

From Dan Giunta (@Dan_B_Phin_Phan):

If you were to put a % on Tua being the Dolphins starting QB in 2022, what would it be?

Hey Dan, well, if we go by the national reports we saw last weekend likely coming from Dolphins leaks, then it would be very high. But I’m a never-assume-anything type of dude, so I’ll call it 85 percent.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Who makes the best fit as a coach for the Dolphins? My preference is McDaniel or Pederson. My problem with Daboll is he has Allen much like Gase had Manning. Will their offense translate without that elite QB?

Hey Reza, it’s a very valid point you make when it comes to Daboll, who also had Brady when he was with the Patriots. I’ve said all along my top choice would be Doug Pederson for several factors, which is why I find very intriguing that he’s not among the seven candidates on the receiving end of interview requests. McDaniel is very, very intriguing, but if we’re going to go with young offensive guru, I’m not sure that Kellen Moore wouldn’t make more sense given his background as a college QB.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain. What happens if a team like the Buffalo Bills wins the Super Bowl? That is, would that make head coaching candidates like Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier ineligible to be hired prior to Feb. 13?

Hey Chris, yep, and that’s exactly what happened in 2019 when the Dolphins had to wait until the day after the Super Bowl to officially announce the hiring of Brian Flores.

From Jorge Boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain of all the candidates for HC who do you like the best, do you think the OC for Buffalo would be able to hire a good staff? I hear he’s been around.

Hey Jorge, my first choice has been Doug Pederson, but if we’re sticking with the identified candidates, I think I kind of like the idea of Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore or Daboll. Daboll indeed has been around and should be able to build a good staff, but I’m not convinced he’s going to get the job.

From FlGuy (@WilliamCebula):

Does anybody have a clue as to what really happened with Will Fuller? It's hard to believe he missed an entire year for a finger injury.

Hey William, Brian Flores was very consistent in avoiding the question when he was asked exactly what was going on with Fuller, but, yeah, it’s pretty clear there was more at play than just the finger injury. I could venture some guesses here, but I’m not sure how responsible that would be.

From DTJB (@DTJB88):

Do the Dolphins draft a QB 1-4 this year?

Hey DT (or is it JB?), interesting question that I’ll answer this way: The Dolphins shouldn’t draft a quarterback just to draft a quarterback. If the idea of moving on from Tua is that the team needs or wants an elite QB, then chances are you’re not getting that guy late in the first round or in rounds 2-4. Look at the young studs at the position these days and you’ll see most, if not all, being top 12 picks (Allen, Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert).

From Ben #FireGrier):

Future HC: defensive or offensive mind ?

I’d be tempted to think that because the offense has struggled for so long, it’s gotta be an offensive mind … unless it’s a defensive mind who’ll bring in a proven OC.