Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle said he's focused on becoming more consistent in 2023

Jaylen Waddle set an NFL rookie record for receptions (104) in his first NFL season.

In 2022 the former Alabama standout led the NFL in yards per reception, averaging 18.1 yards per catch on his 75 receptions, which he turned into 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see what the Miami Dolphins speedy receiver can deliver in his third season, a year where he has more comfort and familiarity with Mike McDaniel’s offense, and better weaponry around him.

Dolphins have dynamic WR trio

It's possible that Tyreek Hill, Waddle and Robbie Chosen could become the NFL's most dangerous trio of receivers this season if everyone can stay healthy.

But for that reputation to be achieved Waddle knows he needs to take his game to another level.

“Staying more consistent. Honing in on the details,” Waddle told KPRC, a station in his Houston hometown, which he sat down with for an interview after a training session this summer. “That’s what separates the good from the great receivers....Focusing on hand and eye coordination. Not getting too excited when you know you're going to get the ball."

Last season Waddle caught 64.1 percent of the passes thrown his direction, which ranked him 96th in the NFL.

According to Waddle, his goal is to become more consistent, and from his vantage point that will lead to more production for Tua Tagovailoa, and the Dolphins offense, which finished 2022 ranked sixth in productivity.

And that was despite playing five games without Tagovailoa, who struggled with concussions last season.

Waddle Praises Tagovailoa

The hope is that a healthy Tagovailoa, and a more consistent Waddle will deliver a top 5 offense in 2023.

When asked what makes Tagovailoa special, Waddle said it's his ability to put passes in spots for players to catch and run with the ball in stride.

"His ball placement," Waddle said. "I think everybody sees it, knowing exactly where to put the ball where his receivers can not just catch it, but catch it and run with it. So that's what makes Tua Tua."

The Dolphins got to the playoff for the first time since 2016 last year, which was a step in the right direction. The next step is delivering playoff wins, possibly making a deep run postseason.

Waddle seems confident the Dolphins have the roster to do just that.

“Being on a good team with a lot of great weapons is always fun,” Waddle said. “At the end of the day it’s all about winning.”