Breaking Down the Wild-Card Playoff Dolphins-Chiefs Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will have Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle back, but no Jevon Holland

The Miami Dolphins will be at close to full strength on offense when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in a first-round playoff game Saturday night.

Running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle both will return to the lineup after being out for the past two games, joining De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill to give the Dolphins their four speedy playmakers for the Kansas City game.

On the negative side, safety Jevon Holland will be inactive because of the injuries to both knees he sustained during the Black Friday victory against the New York Jets. However, fellow safety DeShon Elliott will be active after also being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

With only Holland out, Brandon Jones figures to get the start at safety alongside Elliott.

Also inactive will be cornerback Xavien Howard, who was ruled out on the final injury report.

The only inactives are all healthy players and they include the team's top 2023 draft pick, second-round cornerback Cam Smith.

Also inactive will be WR Robbie Chosen, T Kion Smith and TE Tyler Kroft, along with QB Skylar Thompson again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

CHIEFS INACTIVE INFO

The Kansas City inactives do not include any front-line players.

The three players on their final injury report all will be inactive: T Wanya Morris, WR Justyn Ross and WR Kadarius Toney.

Also inactive will be CB Keith Taylor, DE B.J. Thompson, DT Neil Farrell and DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.