The Miami Dolphins have one finale preseason game tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars go the before the training camp roster needs to be trimmed from 90 to 53 by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, and preparation for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers begins.

Here's a look at 10 of the Dolphins better position battles that continue to linger heading into this critical weekend.

Miami Dolphins Starter Battles

Starting left guard: Isaiah Wynn vs Liam Eichenberg

Wynn has been anointed the starting spot by default because Robert Jones is sidelined with a knee injury, and Lester Cotton and Liam Eichenberg both battled injuries at different times. But Wynn hasn't played to the pedigree one would expect from a former first-round pick, a veteran who has 40 NFL starts under his belt. Injured worse than Eichenberg's undisclosed injury was his confidence, which took a beating early in camp and never recovered. His hand placement is a disaster, and at this point the Dolphins might need to explore cross-training him as a center.

Outside CB: Noah Igbinoghene vs Cam Smith vs Eli Apple

The shoulder injury Smith suffered against the Falcons temporarily halted the rookie's pursuit of the starting spot made available because of the knee injury Jalen Ramsey suffered in the first week of training camp. But Smith has been participating in practices that featured contact and might be cleared to play against the Jaguars tonight. Igbinoghene's limitations have been masked by Vic Fangio’s zone scheme, but he's still a disaster in man coverage, which means Apple is likely leading this battle because of his 78 starts of experience the past seven seasons. Doesn't mean Apple's the best player. He's just the player Fangio trusts to come onto the field when Kader Kohou goes inside to man the nickel spot.

Starting safety: DeShon Elliott vs Brandon Jones vs Elijah Campbell

It appears the Dolphins could be using a combination of safeties to pair with Jevon Holland because each seemingly brings something different to the defense. Elliott’s physicality will benefit the team’s run defense. He’s an intimidating presence in the secondary. Before his knee injury, Jones was nicknamed “Blitz Boy” by his Dolphins teammates, and that’s likely what we can continue to expect from the safety, who has recorded eight sacks, one interception and forced three fumbles in his three previous seasons. Problem is, Jones has been battling an unrelated injury, which means the Dolphins are limiting his practice participation. Campbell, a former cornerback who has excelled as a special-teamer the past three seasons, has coverage skills that will help Miami defend slot receivers and tight ends. However, playing him in the base defense might water down his impact on special teams.

Third Receiver: Braxton Berrios vs Erik Ezukanma vs Robbie Chosen

Berrios had been one of camp’s top performers, and he's locked down the slot receiver role in Miami's offense because of his mastery of the Dolphins' complicated system. However, Ezukanma brings a size, and toughness to the position the Dolphins lack, which means he might get over Berrios the call in certain packages. Chosen, an eight-year veteran who has started more games than everyone on unit outside of Tyreek Hill, is a wild card in this unit. He's a playmaker who possesses the speed to get open deep, and the size to be a red zone weapon. But there seem to be some challenges with his mastery of Miami's playbook and play calls. It's possible Chosen could be one of the final players on or off the 53-man roster. It depends on whether Miami keeps six receivers on the 53-man roster.

Miami Dolphins Backup Battles

Quarterback No. 2: Mike White vs Skylar Thompson

This battle seems to be going the distance, partly because White will miss most of the past two preseason games because of a concussion he suffered against the Texans. White has the money ($4.5 million) and pedigree on his side, but Thompson, a 2022 seventh-round pick, is more familiar with the offense and his weaponry. He also balled out against Houston, proving that there's moxie to this former Kansas State standout. This battle might come down to who performs the best in practice each week, but someone will have to be responsible for leading the scout team that gets the defense prepared for its opponents each week.

Fourth Tailback: Myles Gaskin vs Salvon Ahmed

Gaskin and Ahmed were college teammates at Washington, and are close friends. But unless the Dolphins plan to keep five tailbacks they'll also be each other's main competition for the tailback spot behind Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and rookie De'Von Achane. Gaskin, who gained 57 rushing yards on seven carries against the Falcons, is the more instinctive runner and a better blocker. But Ahmed, who rushed for 99 yards on 12 carries against the Texans, has more speed and better hands. With Achane sidelined by a shoulder injury, expect Ahmed to get the edge if this is an either or decision because Ahmed is featured in packages where a pass catching weapon.

Backup safety: Verone McKinley III vs Trill Williams vs Keidron Smith

According to secondary coach Renaldo Hill, McKinley is still in the mix to determine who starts next to Holland. But he's trailing the others, and might have to start the season on the practice squad. This battle won’t just come down to on-field performance on defense and position flexibility. Expect special teams contributions to be a major factor in deciding which backup safeties make the team because the Dolphins need to find some reliable punt fielders and gunners.

Tight end: Tyler Kroft vs Tanner Conner

None of Miami’s tight ends have impressed. At this point that position has lost 200-300 snaps to fullback Alec Ingold, who was one of camp’s top standouts before suffering an undisclosed injury that kept him from practices for a bit. But someone needs to serve as Durham Smythe’s backup, the second tight end in a two-tight package. Conner came off PUP this week and the Dolphins likely will showcase him against the Jaguars. Eric Saubert suffered an injury last week and might begin the season on injured reserve or receive an injury settlement. This competition likely will come down to who is a better in-line blocker and special teams contributor, and right now that's Kroft. But don’t be surprised if Miami poaches a tight end off the waiver wire when teams trim their roster Tuesday.

Swing tackle: Kendall Lamm vs The Field

Lamm's performance as Miami's swing tackle was impressive every week of training camp but this one, where Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel spent most of Miami's practices easily getting to the quarterback. Miami needs to hope Lamm irons out those issues quickly because he'll possibly be in the starting lineup if Terron Armstead isn't cleared to play against the Chargers because of his lower-leg injury. Cedric Ogbuehi and Geron Christian haven't been bad, but they haven't been good. And Ryan Hayes, the Dolphins’ 2023 seventh-round pick, has practice squad written all over him.

Fourth defensive tackle: Da'Shawn Hand vs. Brandon Pili

Hand is an established NFL player who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, and ironically he's battling a knee injury as we speak. How the Dolphins handle that injury could determine whether Pili, an undrafted rookie from USC, makes it onto Miami's initial 53-man roster. Pili has had a productive preseason, contributing six tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback hit in the two games he's played before Saturday's contest. He's the type of 300-pound athlete teams claim off the waiver wire, so the Dolphins need to be careful that he doesn't get poached before he can land on the practice squad.