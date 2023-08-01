Linebacker Jaelan Phillips not only has become a significant member of the Miami Dolphins on the field after only two seasons, he's becoming a prominent member of the organization in other ways, one of them being a board member for the team's most important charitable event of the year.

It was in that capacity that Phillips spoke to the media Tuesday, announcing that registration for the 2024 Dolphins Challenge Cancer is now open.

The 14th edition of the event will take place Feb. 24.

"Obviously DCC is an amazing cause doing cancer research for Sylvester (Comprehensive Cancer Center)," Phillips said after practice. "All of us have either been affected directly or have had a loved one, someone they know, affected by cancer. I’ll be serving as a board member for the second consecutive year and obviously participating in the ride this year, as well. A lot of fun things happening. A lot of money going to a great cause. If you guys could help share that information, that would be great.”

As Phillips indicated, the bicycle routes for the 2024 event will change in length to honor the organization's Hall of Famers (and their jersey numbers) with the longest now being 99 miles (for Jason Taylor) with one being 54 miles (for the newest inductee, Zach Thomas). In addition to a 5K walk, there also will be rides of 13 miles (Dan Marino) and 39 miles (Larry Csonka).

Phillips rode a 100-mile route in the 2023 event, which raised more than $10 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“There’s a little bit of training but for me, it’s more of a mental thing, honestly," Phillips said. "Obviously I want to do the ride because it’s a great cause but it was also a little bit of a challenge for me. When I told my girlfriend and my parents and stuff like that I was going to do it, they were like, ‘No way you can do 100 miles. You’ve never ridden a bike like that before.’ So I was like, ‘All right, watch me.’ So yeah, it’s definitely intense.

“Me personally, I’ve had several family members both die and be affected by cancer. So for me, it was important to join the board. I think it is a great initiative. To be able to represent my team and show what the Dolphins do as a community and the efforts that we make, it was just important for me to do. It’s really the least I can do, honestly.”