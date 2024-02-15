Dolphins LB Status: Baker the Big Decision

The Miami Dolphins are coming off what overall could be considered a successful season, which ended with an 11-6 record and a second consecutive playoff appearance, but there is work to be done for the team to reach the next level.

The major first step in the roster-building process will be free agency, which will kick off with the start of the new league year March 13 after the Dolphins go over their season-ending roster and decide how to proceed at each position moving forward.

With that in mind, we examine where the Dolphins stand at each position heading into free agency, with contract status of each player, a quick review of the 2023 performance and an analysis of what to expect in the offseason.

We continue with the linebackers.

MIAMI DOLPHINS LINEBACKERS IN 2023

On the roster: Jerome Baker (ended season on IR), David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall, Calvin Munson

2023 season: The linebackers contributed to the Dolphins finishing in the top 10 in rushing defense (yards per game and yards per carry), with Long particularly strong in that area with his ability to shoot the gap and meet runners at the line of scrimmage or in the backfield. The pass coverage was spotted, though, and that might be putting it nicely. Baker was having a solid season, highlighted by his pick-six at Philadelphia, before he was sidelined for four weeks by a knee injury and then dislocated a bone in his wrist in the Week 18 game against Buffalo after returning to the lineup. Riley played well right after replacing Baker in the lineup, but his play slipped in the final weeks of the season. Tindall was relegated almost exclusively to special teams work in his second season after arriving as the team's top draft pick in 2022.

Stats that stand out: Long led the team in tackles with 110 in his first season with the team. ... Baker had never missed a game since arriving as a third-round pick in 2018 before this season. ... Riley was the highest-rated Dolphins linebacker according to Pro Football Focus.

THE OFFSEASON AMONG THE LINEBACKERS

Contract status: Munson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. Long and Riley are signed through 2024. Baker is signed through 2024 (with two voidable years). Tindall is signed through 2025.

Notable pending free agents around the NFL: Devin White, Tampa Bay; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay; Patrick Queen, Baltimore; Tyrel Dodson, Buffalo; Shaq Leonard, Philadelphia

Offseason outlook: The big question here is what happens with Baker, who currently has a $14.8 million cap number for 2024, according to overthecap.com. The Dolphins could save $9.8 million of cap space by letting him go, and one would think they're going to be thinking about that idea given their precarious cap situation. It also could be that the Dolphins approach Baker about a contract restructure or pay cut to bring down his cap number. If the Dolphins do move on from Baker, one would think they'd be in the market for a proven veteran to replace him because Tindall has shown no signs of being able to contribute on defense. Queen's experience with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver certainly is something to keep in mind, though the Dolphins might not want to spend that kind of money on a free agent, where Miami native David might be more affordable. The Dolphins could save $4.5 million of cap space by releasing Long, but it would create another hole at the position. Riley is a solid backup and core special teams player at a very reasonable $3 million cap number.