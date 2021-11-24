Biegel Back on Active Roster

Vince Biegel has completed his long journey back to the Miami Dolphins active roster.

Head coach Brian Flores revealed Wednesday morning that Beigel would be signed to the 53-man roster off the team's practice squad.

The move comes one day after the Dolphins placed linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve with a knee injury he sustained in the 24-17 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Scarlett has a chance to come back at some point this season, Flores indicated Wednesday, unlike cornerback Jamal Perry, who is done for 2021 after also sustaining a knee injury Sunday.

Biegel has a lot of same qualities as Scarlett possesses, namely some pass-rushing ability and special teams acumen.

It's been a tough road for Biegel since the summer of 2020 when he was looking to build on a promising first season in Miami following his acquisition in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Biegel sustained a torn Achilles tendon in training camp and landed on injured reserve, which ended his 2020 season. He was put on IR again in training camp this year, but the Dolphins paved a way for a possible return when they waived him off IR.

Biegel was signed to the Dolphins practice squad Oct. 19 and was elevated for the games against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 31 and the Houston Texans on Nov. 7., though he played only three special teams against Houston after being active but not playing against Buffalo.

After joining the Dolphins in 2019, Biegel started 10 games at linebacker and had 2.5 sacks, including one against Tom Brady, to go along with an interception.

The move with Biegel will put the Dolphins back at the maximum 53 players on the active roster.