Talking All Things Dolphins vs. Brady

The Miami Dolphins have fared better against future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady than most teams around the NFL

The Miami Dolphins will get to see old friend Tom Brady when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

It will be the 36th time facing Brady, but of course the first with Brady not a member of the New England Patriots.

And, believe it or not, the Dolphins actually have fared pretty well against Brady through the years.

Certainly when compared to other teams.

For one thing, the Dolphins' 12 wins against Brady are five more than any other team has managed. This is, of course, the part when folks point out that Brady has faced Miami more than any team other than the New York Jets, which is when we turn to winning percentage.

Brady has faced 13 different teams at least eight times since he became a start with the New England Patriots, and among those opponents his winning percentage of .657 against the Dolphins (23-12 record) is his second-worst behind his .500 record against Kansas City (5-5).

The Dolphins also have intercepted Brady 27 times during his career, which is the most for any opponent, though again the number of games comes into play. But then we look at Brady's touchdown-to-interception ratio against Miami of 2.4 (67 TDs against 27 INTs) and it's his fourth-worst against those opponents he's faced at least eight times.

The last time the Dolphins saw Brady was in the 2019 season finale at Gillette Stadium when Miami pulled out a 27-24 after a late touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to tight end Mike Gesicki.

But the defense also played a role, holding Brady to only a 55.1 completion percentage but more importantly coming up with Eric Rowe's pick-six in the first half.

Brady has a 92.8 career passer rating against the Dolphins and a 60.9 completion percentage, well below his overall career numbers of 97.3 and 64.0.

In closing, here's the best stat of all when it comes to Brady and the Dolphins: Brady has attempted 17 of more passes in a game 299 times and has failed to reach 100 passing yards in three of those 299 — all of them against Miami.

-- Oct. 7, 2001, Brady was 12-for-24 for 86 yards in Miami's 30-10 win.

-- Oct. 10, 2004, Brady was 7-for-19 for 76 yards in New England's 24-10 win.

-- Dec. 10, 2006, Brady was 12-for-21 for 78 yards in Miami's 21-0 win.

This isn't to suggest that the Dolphins will shut down Brady on Sunday. It's just a reminder that they've done it before.