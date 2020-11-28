Dolphins Look to Break Nasty Streak

The Miami Dolphins' 2017 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers was unique in a lot of ways, starting with the fact it actually was a Week 2 matchup after their scheduled opener against Tampa Bay was postponed because of Hurricane Irma.

But what's also noteworthy about the 19-17 victory at tiny StubHub Center (now called Dignity Health Sports Park) is that it's the last time the Dolphins won a road game against a team that came in with a losing record.

Since that day more than three years ago, the Dolphins have lost 10 consecutive games under such circumstances, including the 20-13 loss against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High last Sunday.

So, in a way, the game against the 0-10 New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday will match teams with two different 10-game losing streaks.

For that reason, among many others, the Dolphins aren't about to take the Jets lightly.

“I think that may be human nature, but O-line nature in this league, there’s never a week off," Karras said this week. "There’s a lot of dangerous D-linemen. They have great personnel over there and a lot of good players. I’ve never overlooked anyone in my career and I’m definitely not going to start this week. There’s a lot of good players over there — (Folorunso) Fatukasi, Quinnen Williams. Good D-linemen and that is the reality of an NFL offensive line. We’ve got to be ready to go.”

With that, we offer a quick retrospective of the Dolphins' 10-game road losing streak against teams that came in with a losing record:

2020 — Denver 20, Dolphins 13

The Dolphins were 6-3 coming in to face a 3-6 Broncos team that ended up rushing for 189 yards.

2019 — Giants 36, Dolphins 20

The Dolphins were 3-10 before losing to the 2-11 Giants in what turned out to be Eli Manning's last hurrah.

2019 — Jets 22, Dolphins 21

This game came a week before the Giants game and the Dolphins lost against the 4-8 Jets on a last-second field goal.

2019 — Browns 41, Dolphins 24

The Dolphins were 2-8 and overwhelmed by the 4-6 Browns on a day when former Miami wide receiver Jarvis Landry had 10 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

2019 — Steelers 27, Dolphins 14

The Dolphins were 0-6 heading into their Monday night game at Heinz Field against a 2-4 Steelers team without Ben Roethsliberger and took a quick 14-0 lead before things fell apart.

2018 — Bills 42, Dolphins 17

The final game of the Adam Gase era in Miami saw the 7-8 Dolphins get routed by a Buffalo team that came in with a 5-10 record.

2018 — Packers 31, Dolphins 12

The Dolphins were 5-4 when they went to Lambeau Field in October 2018 to face a Packers team struggling a 3-4-1, and it was running back Aaron Jones more than Aaron Rodgers who was the difference in this one.

2018 — Patriots 38, Dolphins 7

The Dolphins started the 2018 season 3-0, but things started going south after they were routed by a Patriots team that had lost two of its first three games.

2017 — Ravens 40, Dolphins 0

Dolphins fans no doubt remember the nightmarish Thursday night game in Baltimore, but they might have forgotten that the Dolphins (4-2) had a better record than the Ravens (3-4) going in.

2017 — Jets 20, Dolphins 6

The week after that win against the Chargers at StubHub Center, the Dolphins faced an 0-2 Jets team and only avoided a shutout because Jay Cutler threw a touchdown pass to DeVante Parker on the final play of the game.

The Dolphins now have the chance to end this nasty streak where it began.