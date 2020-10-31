SI.com
Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Rams Matchup

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to three games in their return from their bye when they face the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Rams:

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 1

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: FOX

TV distribution: The game will be shown in South Florida, parts of the Northeast, Southern California, and parts of the Pacific Northwest

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)

Betting line: Rams by 3 1/2; over/under 45.5

Series history: Dolphins lead 11-2

Last five meetings:

Nov. 20, 2016 at Los Angeles; Dolphins 14, Rams 10

Oct. 14, 2012 at Miami; Dolphins 17, Rams 14

Nov. 30, 2008 at St. Louis; Dolphins 16, Rams 12

Oct. 24, 2004 at Miami; Dolphins 31, Rams 14

Sept. 30, 2001 at St. Louis: Rams 42, Dolphins 10

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 21 (1980 at Los Angeles; Dolphins 35, Rams 14)

Rams' largest margin of victory: 32 (2001 at St. Louis; Rams 42, Dolphins 10)

Highest-scoring matchup: 68 points (1986 at Los Angeles; Dolphins 37, Rams 31, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 14 points (1998 at Miami; Dolphins 14, Rams 0)

Former Rams players with the Dolphins:

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (2005-07)

Former Rams coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the Rams:

None

Former Dolphins coaches with the Rams:

Special teams coordinator John Bonamego

Other connections:

Rams outside linebackers coach Chris Shula is the grandson of the late Don Shula ... the grandfather of Dolphins center Ted Karras, Ted Karras, played four games for the Rams in 1966 ... Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis were teammates at the University of Alabama with Rams rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis ... Dolphins running back Patrick Laird were teammates at the University of California.

Dolphins' last five games after a bye

2019: vs. Washington ... Lost 17-16

2018: at Indianapolis ... Lost 27-24

2017: at L.A. Chargers ... Won 19-17

2016: vs. N.Y. Jets ... Won 27-23

2015: at Tennessee ... Won 38-10

SI Team Publisher Week 8 Predictions:

