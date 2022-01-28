Dolphins Lose One of their Coaching Targets

Brian Daboll was among the Dolphins' leading candidates to become their new head coach, but he instead is headed to the New York Giants

Just as multiple reports indicated the Miami Dolphins had narrowed their list of head coach candidates to three, that number became two.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll no longer is an option for the Dolphins after he was hired to become head coach of the New York Giants.

Reports of the Giants hiring Daboll began surfacing late Friday afternoon/early Friday evening, not long after another report indicated the Dolphins had formally requested second interviews early next week with Daboll and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

This always was a risk by the Dolphins to wait until next week to interview Daboll, though if Daboll preferred the Miami job he easily could have told the Giants he needed some time to make a decision.

This was a scenario that always needed to be considered, which is why we broke down the appeal of each situation for Daboll earlier in the week.

The Giants are hoping that Daboll can work the same kind of magic with incumbent quarterback Daniel Jones as he did with Josh Allen in Buffalo, much the same way the Dolphins had looked at Daboll as somebody who could help Tua Tagovailoa get to the next level.

But it must be pointed out that Allen is unique in terms of his physical traits and there's no guarantee Daboll can get the same kind of results with Jones.

The other finalist for the Dolphins opening, based on reports, is San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who could be interviewed next week as well but couldn't be officially hired until Feb. 14 if the 49ers end up playing in the Super Bowl.

Moore and McDaniel both are young offensive coaches held in high regard, and we analyzed both of them as head coach candidates earlier in the week.