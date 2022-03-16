Dolphins Lose Hollins to the Raiders ... And Other Free Agency Updates

Wide receiver Mack Hollins made a very good impression during his two-plus seasons with the Dolphins

After coming to terms with six unrestricted free agents from other teams, the Miami Dolphins saw the first of their own UFAs leave for another team.

That happened when wide receiver Mack Hollins agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders .

Hollins became a fan favorite (and media favorite) after joining the Dolphins in December 2019 when he was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles because of his big personality, but he also became a very valuable player for the team — both on offense and special teams.

His time in Miami forever will be remembered for his 34-yard catch on the famous "Facemask Pass" that helped the Dolphins defeat — ironically — the Raiders in that wild December 2020 game at Las Vegas.

Last season, Hollins served as a team captain on offense and tied for second on the team in touchdown receptions with four, including a 65-yard score in the 24-17 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

REDWINE RE-SIGNS AND THE OTHER RFAs

Safety Sheldrick Redwine became the third Dolphins restricted free agent to re-sign with the team after not being extended a qualifying offer, following linebacker Sam Eguavoen and wide receiver Preston Williams.

RFAs not extended a qualifying offer became UFAs (free to sign with any other team) at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Redwine was on the NFL list of UFAs because his transaction wasn't processed before then, but he will be back with the Dolphins.

The two Dolphins player who became UFAs with no qualifying offer as an RFA were running back Patrick Laird and cornerback Jamal Perry, each of whom has been with the team since 2019.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Keeping tabs on free agency news around the league, several former Dolphins players were involved.

-- DB Michael Thomas re-signed with the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

-- G Ereck Flowers was released by Washington, one year after the Dolphins traded him to move up 12 spots in the seventh round of the 2021 draft.

-- QB Chad Henne re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and will play in a 15th NFL season after the Dolphins selected him in the second round of the 2008 draft.

-- DT Jordan Phillips was released by the Arizona Cardinals.