Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury

The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital.

The team announced that Tagovailoa sustained head and neck injuries and he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation, with the team adding he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. The latest update, provided by the Amazon Prime Video telecast, was that Tua was expected to be discharged from the hospital and travel back to South Florida with the team.

Tagovailoa was injured when he was taken down by Cincinnati defensive lineman Josh Tupou, who grabbed him by the waist and twisted him to the ground. Tua's head hit the surface at Paycor Stadium.

BRIDGEWATER THROWS FIRST TD PASS WITH DOLPHINS

Veteran Teddy Bridgewater took over Tagovailoa and threw a touchdown pass to Chase Edmonds on a shovel play near the end of the first half but the Dolphins were done in by too many missed opportunities and a few too many big plays by the Bengals.

The key play of the game came with the Dolphins trailing 20-15 and with a second-and-10 at the Cincinnati 26 when Bridgewater was picked off by safety Vonn Bell off an miscommunication with tight end Mike Gesicki, who never looked back until after the ball was passed him.

It was Bell's second pick of the game, the first coming against Tagovailoa in the first half.

Among the missed opportunities for the Dolphins was a drop by Edmonds of a perfect Tua pass in the end zone at the end of the Dolphins' first drive of the game and another came when Miami settled for a field goal after having a second-and-goal at the 2-yard line, along with a field goal attempt that was blocked.

Jason Sanders kicked three field goals for the Dolphins, but missed an extra-point attempt.

BUSY NIGHT FOR TYREEK HILL

The highlights offensively included a 64-yard completion from Bridgewater to Tyreek Hill, who had a huge game statistically with 10 catches for 160 yards. Raheem Mostert had a solid game on the ground with 15 carries for 69 yards, including a long of 25 yards.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns, a 59-yard connection with Tee Higgins late in the first half and a 2-yard pass to tight end Hayden Hurst in the fourth quarter.

The Hurst touchdown came after the Bridgewater interception and after Burrow completed a 36-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase that put the ball at the MIami 2-yard line. The Bengals also got a 43-yard completion from Burrow to Tyler Boyd.

Tagovailoa was listed as questionable on the final injury report before the game because of the back and ankle injuries he sustained in the 21-19 victory against the Buffalo at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Two plays before he was injured, Tagovailoa took a hit to his ankles that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty.

After his injury, his teammates gathered around him on the field before he was placed on a stabilizing board and carted off the field.

Before he left, Tua was 8-for-14 for 110 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.