Mailbag: Harris or Waddle, the CB Room, Mock Draft, and More

This new mailbag features your questions and my answers on the Dolphins backup situation, a late-round draft sleeper for the secondary, draft priorities on defense and the status of an Emmanuel Ogbah extension, among various topics.

So here we go.

From Danny Jablonski (@dan_jablonski):

Who completes the offense more? Najee Harris or Jaylen Waddle?

That is a very good question. Before the signing of Will Fuller, I would have said Waddle and not even close. Now, it's very close. Since i'm of the belief that speed is the best element you can have on offense, I'll still go Waddle because you can use him in so many different ways — there's a reason he's been compared to Tyreek Hill. Not that there's anything wrong with Harris, who obviously is a great running back prospect.

From Josh (@Nublar7):

Dolphins cornerback room is pretty stacked, would it make sense for the team to look into trading Howard while his value is probably at its peak? If they were to trade him, what would be his value?

I'm not entirely in agreement that the Dolphins CB room is "pretty stacked," particularly because we still don't know exactly how good Noah Igbinoghene can become. That said, it wouldn't shock me in the least if the Dolphins explored trading Howard but more because of his contract situation and his widely anticipated/expected request for a new contract. As to his trade value, I think the Jalen Ramsey deal between the Jaguars and the Rams is a good barometer, though Ramsey was a bit younger when he was traded and hadn't missed any games because of injuries. Ramsey fetched two first-round picks and a fourth for the Jaguars, so I'm thinking a first and a second or first and third, something in that ballpark.

From WorldsTallestLittlePerson (@SoFlBigDog):

Have you done a mock draft? If not, what would YOU do if you were in charge and what do you think MIA will do?

I have not done a mock draft just yet because I want to see how free agency plays out. What I would do is very simple (and this is assuming the Dolphins still have the third and 18th picks heading into the draft ... wink, wink) and that's to listen to any and all offers for that third pick. I'd be very surprised if the Dolphins don't get at least one good offer to move down a bit (as in, stay at least in the top 12) and then take the BPA among players available at 12. As for what Miami will do, I'd highly expect the Dolphins to do exactly what I suggested because it's simply the smart move.

From Ian Anderton (@notsicknote):

How high would you look to draft a center (if at all)?

I do think the time has come for the Dolphins to find a long-term solution at this position and there are a couple of high-end prospects available in the draft this year in Landon Dickerson and Creed Humphrey. I actually would no issue with the Dolphins using one of their two second-round picks on either of those players.

Dolphins BR (@BrDolphins):

Curious about "the age thing" in Miami. Melvin Ingram would be very good in this defense, but he's 32. No one over 30s allowed?

I wouldn't go as far as to say the Dolphins have a no-over-30 policy, but they definitely would prefer going younger if all things are equal. The bigger problem with Ingram is the fact he's coming off a really down year — as in, really down. He had exactly zero sacks in 2020. He did, however, have 43 sacks the previous five years. Even then, I would highly doubt the Dolphins making a move for him, unless he came at a bargain price.