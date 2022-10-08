Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Jets Game

The Miami Dolphins made their usual practice squad elevation Saturday, but they also made a roster move as they get ready to face the New York Jets.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem was activated off injured reserve after returning to practice this week. Fejedelem, a special teams captain each of the previous two seasons, was placed on IR on Sept. 1 after the cuts to the 53-player limit, making him eligible to return after four games.

To make room for Fejedelem, the Dolphins placed tight end Cethan Carter on injured reserve. Carter already has missed the past three games because of the concussion he sustained in the season opener against the New England Patriots.

Even with Carter off the active roster, the Dolphins still have four tight ends — Durham Smythe, Mike Gesicki, 2021 third-round pick Hunter Long and rookie free agent Tanner Conner.

The hope is the addition of Fejedelem will help a special teams unit that hasn't gotten to a great start this season, with no return longer than 24 yards and obviously the touchdown allowed against the Baltimore Ravens.

The practice squad elevation this week again involved an offensive tackle, but this time it was veteran Brandon Shell.

That move was expected because the Dolphins only have seven offensive linemen on their active roster and 2021 seventh-round pick Larnel Coleman already have been elevated the maximum three times — meaning the only way he can play again is to be signed to the active roster.

The Dolphins also elevating only one practice squad O-lineman, again bodes well for the availability of tackle Terron Armstead, who hasn't practiced in three weeks because of a toe injury but has yet to miss a start.

Shell, who has 61 career starts with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks on his resume, certainly is a strong candidate to be added to the 53-man roster at some point.

"He had a good week of practice," head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. "I’ve been very impressed with his commitment to own the scheme. It’s always challenging when you jump into a moving operation that’s already full tilt, but he’s shown his professionalism. He improves on stuff every day, which is what my base bottom line is for all players. That’s all I’m really concerned with is them continuing to improve, and he’s done that. I’m very happy we have him here.”