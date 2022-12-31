Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 17 Game

The Miami Dolphins made four moves, including two involving the active roster, before their game against the New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins made their regular Saturday roster moves ahead of their Week 17 game against the New England Patriots, and this time it involved more than just practice squad elevations.

The Dolphins signed tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster from the practice squad, making room for him by placing defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on injured reserve.

In addition, the Dolphins elevated defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and linebacker Brennan Scarlett from the practice squad.

ANOTHER OFFENSIVE LINEMAN FOR THE DOLPHINS

The addition of Lamm gives the Dolphins a total of 10 offensive linemen on the active roster, which is a very high number, but the team is dealing with injury issues at the position.

The Dolphins have three tackles who have injury designations for the New England game: Eric Fisher (calf) is doubtful, and Terron Armstead (pec/toe/knee/hip) and Greg Little (foot) are questionable.

Lamm was elevated twice from the practice squad in December as a precaution but has yet to appear in a game for the Dolphins.

SCARLETT MAKING RETURN

Among the additions for the game against New England, Scarlett clearly should be the most significant one and his elevation from the practice squad might be a sign that outside linebacker Bradley Chubb won't be able to play because of his hand and ankle injuries.

Chubb, the high-profile trade acquisition, was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Bronson, who appeared in seven total games with Cleveland and New Orleans in 2021, will take the snaps normally played by Zimmer. Zimmer has played five games with one start for the Dolphins, but he played a total of only 15 defensive snaps that past three weeks.

Zimmer was not on the Dolphins injury report this week, though he was on the injury report ahead of the Week 15 game at Buffalo with a back issue.

THE DOLPHINS' 2022 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Here is the Dolphins season-long practice squad elevation rundown:

Week 1 vs. New England — WR River Cracraft (1st), S Verone McKinley III (1st)

Week 2 at Baltimore — WR River Cracraft (2nd), T Larnel Coleman (1st)

Week 3 vs. Buffalo — WR River Cracraft (3rd, later signed to active roster), T Larnel Coleman (2nd)

Week 4 at Cincinnati — T Larnel Coleman (3rd, later signed with Carolina Panthers)

Week 5 at N.Y. Jets — T Brandon Shell (1st)

Week 6 vs. Minnesota — T Brandon Shell (2nd, later signed to active roster), T Kion Smith (1st)

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh — DL Ben Stille (later signed with Cleveland Browns), S Verone McKinley III (2nd)

Week 8 at Detroit — S Verone McKinley III (3rd, later signed to active roster), WR Braylon Sanders (1st)

Week 9 at Chicago — T Kion Smith (2nd)

Week 10 vs. Cleveland — T Kion Smith (3rd)

Week 11 vs. Houston — None

Week 13 at San Francisco — T Kendall Lamm (1st), G James Empey (1st)

Week 14 at L.A. Chargers — WR Freddie Swain (1st)

Week 15 at Buffalo — WR Braylon Sanders (2nd)

Week 16 vs. Green Bay — WR Braylon Sanders (3rd), T Kendall Lamm (2nd)

Week 17 at New England — DT Josiah Bronson (1st), LB Brennan Scarlett (1st)

