Dolphins Make Moves for Carolina Game

As they do more often than not the day before the game, the Miami Dolphins made some adjustments ahead of their Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins made three moves, putting defensive back Elijah Campbell on injured reserve and elevating defensive backs Sheldrick Redwine and Javaris Davis from the practice squad.

One move the Dolphins didn't make was activating center Michael Deiter, who was designated for return when he practiced Wednesday. The Dolphins still have two weeks to bring him back to the active roster, otherwise he'll remain on IR for the remainder of the season.

The news with Campbell impacts the special teams, where Campbell has earned a significant role in his first year in Miami after being claimed off waivers from the New York Jets in early September.

Campbell was ruled out for the Carolina game Friday when the Dolphins released their final injury report of the week after sustaining a hamstring injury in practice.

With Campbell on IR, the Dolphins' active roster now stands at 52, one less than the limit.

Redwine was on the active roster for three weeks before joining the practice squad, though he has yet to appear in a game after he was left behind on the trip to Buffalo for violating a team rule. This will be his first elevation from the practice squad.

The same goes for Davis, who had a solid training camp but failed to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster.