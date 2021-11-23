Dolphins Make Roster Moves ... More to Come?

The Miami Dolphins placed two players on injured reserve and signed a safety from the 49ers practice squad

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett and cornerback Jamal Perry both left the Miami Dolphins' 24-17 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium with injuries Sunday, and now the team will have to make do without either for at least the next three games.

The Dolphins announced Tuesday that both players had been placed on injured reserve with the knee injuries they sustained against the Jets, Scarlett in the second quarter and Perry in the fourth quarter.

At a minimum, the two players will have to miss the next three games, meaning the earliest they could return would be the Monday night at New Orleans on Dec. 27.

The absence of Scarlett and Perry likely will be felt more significantly on special teams than on defense.

Also Tuesday, the Dolphins filled one of their available roster spots by signing safety Will Parks off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

And with the roster now at 52, expect at least one more move this week — if not more.

PARKER, FULLER ON THE WAY BACK?

The Dolphins have four players eligible to come off injured reserve this week and head coach Brian Flores didn't rule out any of them being able to practice Wednesday when he was asked about their status.

The four players are wide receivers DeVante Parker and Will Fuller V, center Michael Deiter, and running back Malcolm Brown.

As a reminder, once a player is designated to return, the Dolphins then would have three weeks to return that player to the active roster, otherwise that player remains on IR for the rest of the season.

Parks has played 72 NFL games over the past six seasons with 18 starts, though he was out of the league this year being waived by Kansas City in August until the 49ers signed him to their practice squad Nov. 3.

A sixth-round pick out of Arizona in 2016, Parks played his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Eagles in March 2020. He played six games with three starts for the Eagles last year before returning to Denver after being claimed off waivers.

He saw a lot of action on special teams early in his career, though that diminished as he gained more playing time on defense. He's got four career interceptions and two sacks.

Parks becomes the third player the Dolphins have signed off another team's practice squad in 2021, following center Austin Reiter (New Orleans) and safety Sheldrick Redwine (Carolina).