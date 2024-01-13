Breaking Down the Dolphins Saturday Moves

The Miami Dolphins beefed up their special teams for the game against Kansas City

The Miami Dolphins made two practice squad elevations for their playoff game at Kansas City on Saturday night, with both meant to help the special teams.

The Dolphins elevated Malik Reed and Ethan Bonner for the game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The moves will help a special teams unit that has been hit by injuries, not only to key special teams players but also to defensive players with a domino effect on the kicking game.

Special teams mainstay Cameron Goode sustained a season-ending knee injury in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Other special teams core players like Elijah Campbell and Duke Riley will be forced to spend more time getting snaps on defense because of the injuries that sidelined Jerome Baker and could keep DeShon Elliott and/or Jevon Holland out of the lineup against Kansas City or be limited.

Reed was among the three veteran linebackers the Dolphins signed this week after Andrew Van Ginkel, Baker and Goode were injured in the Buffalo game. The other two were Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin, who were signed to the active roster and figure to play meaningful snaps against the Chiefs.

Bonner also was elevated for the Buffalo, though he ended up being inactive for that game.