Dolphins CB Jones to Start Camp on the Sidelines

Byron Jones will start training camp on the sidelines when the Miami Dolphins kick things off next week.

The Dolphins announced Friday they had put the seventh-year cornerback on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to recovering from offseason surgery, which he indicated on social media.

The other Dolphins move involved placing DB/special teams standout Elijah Campbell on the active/non-football injury list (which could indicate an injury sustained away from the team facility).

Each player will count against the 90-man roster and can come off their list at any time once they're ready to start practicing.

Once the time comes for the final cuts to 53, the Dolphins would have decisions to make. For one, Jones starting the regular season on PUP would keep him out for at least for the first six games.

Jones didn't practice at all during the OTAs or minicamps, though he was doing some light running by the end of the offseason program.

There's no downplaying Jones' importance to the Dolphins defense, not only because of his ability but because of the team's lack of depth at cornerback.

Beyond Jones and fellow starting outside corner Xavien Howard, the Dolphins have slot corner Nik Needham but no other proven commodities.

MORE MOVES TO COME?

The roster moves Friday come four days before Dolphins veterans are scheduled to report training camp.

Jones was among a handful of veterans who didn't practice in the offseason, along with running back Raheem Mostert, fullback Alec Ingold, tackle Terron Armstead and linebacker Melvin Ingram.

Mostert and Ingold both sustained season-ending knee injuries in 2021, while Armstead underwent offseason knee surgery.

Armstead declined in June to guarantee he'd be ready for the start of training camp, though he did say that once he started practicing it would be all forward from that point.

Ingram was signed in mid-May.