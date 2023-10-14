The Miami Dolphins' two moves the day before their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers were made with helping out the offense in mind.

Offensive lineman Robert Jones was activated from injured reserve, while tight end Tanner Conner was elevated from the practice squad.

The elevation of Conner suggests that fullback Alec Ingold might not be ready to play against the Panthers after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

With Ingold out, the Dolphins likely would make even more use of their tight ends than they normally do, and Conner would complement Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft and rookie free agent Julian Hill.

It will be the first appearance of the season for Conner, who played 13 games as a rookie free agent in 2022.

As for Jones, he just completed his second week of practice along with CB Nik Needham, who remains on Reserve/PUP.

NOT YET FOR WILSON

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. finished his first week of practice, but was not activated Saturday, meaning his return to action will have to wait at least another week.

That means more playing time for Salvon Ahmed and possibly rookie free agent Chris Brooks behind Raheem Mostert, with rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane placed on IR this week.

Jones' addition will give the Dolphins three backups on the offensive line after center Connor Williams was ruled out of the Carolina game because of a groin injury.

Behind projected starters Kendall Lamm, isaiah Wynn, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson, Jones will be joined as backup Sunday by Lester Cotton and Kion Smith.

Jones, who started seven games for the Dolphins last season, was injured in the preseason and was placed on injured reserve after the roster moves to the 53-player limit.

