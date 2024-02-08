More Changes to Coaching Staff

The Miami Dolphins have a new outside linebackers coach

Head coach Mike McDaniel continues to assemble his coaching staff, making a change in who will be in charge of the outside linebackers.

The Dolphins hired Ryan Crow after he spent the past six seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Crow was let go by the Titans by new head coach Brian Callahan after he replaced Mike Vrabel.

Ryan Slowik served as the Dolphins' outside linebackers coach in 2023 after being a senior defensive assistant the previous year and will remain on the staff in a different role, according to a league source.

Slowik has coached at all three levels of the defense — line, linebackers and secondary — during his coaching career and the Dolphins reportedly lost safeties coach Joe Kasper and assistant defensive line coach Kenny Baker since the end of the season.

The Dolphins officially announce their assistant coach hirings at one time after the staff has been finalized.

Crow does not have a prior working relationship with either head coach Mike McDaniel or new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Crow will take over an outside linebacker corps filled with question marks heading into the offseason. Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Cameron Goode all suffered serious season-ending injuries in late November or December, and Andrew Van Ginkel is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.