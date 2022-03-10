Thursday Dolphins Mailbag: Ogbah's Status, Gesicki's Role, Top Defensive Free Agent Target, and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, from potential draft targets at number 29 to potential changes on special teams

Part 1 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Dion Gardiner (@dantegardiniore):

Been thinking about the WR situation and wanted your thoughts around something like bringing in another WR like Cooper or a 1st pick, playing Gesicki there and Waddle. Then relying on Smythe and Long as the TEs. Thoughts?

Hey Dion, would have no problem with that plan, but would have to figure out where DeVante Parker fits into that equation because he’s got a pretty hefty salary. One thing for sure, the Dolphins need to play Hunter Long in 2022 after spending a third-round pick on him last year. Last thing, if the Dolphins don’t trade Gesicki, I do think he absolutely would be used in a hybrid type of role because he’s just flat-out not a prototypical tight end.

From Phinaholic (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, I’m gonna make you the GM again. Considering all factors, who would be your #1 free agent target on defense at any position?

Hey Dana, interesting question and I think I’d look to marry need with talent and financial considerations. Actually, I think my No. 1 target on defense would be re-signing Emmanuel Ogbah because he would be very difficult to replace (as I examined Wednesday). If you’re asking me for an outside free agent choice, then it would have to be an Ogbah replacement if he ends up leaving, either Jadeveon Clowney or Chandler Jones. If the Dolphins re-sign Ogbah, then I’d look for an impact linebacker like maybe Jordan Hicks. Bobby Wagner would be great, but he’ll be very, very pricey.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

What do you think it will cost to keep Ogbah? Who would you target at 29?

Hey Reza, if I’m looking at comps around the NFL for Ogbah, I’m thinking we’re looking at the $14-16 million range. PFF projected his free agent contract to come in at three years, $46.5 million with $30 million guaranteed. Who would I target at 29? That obviously depends on who is available, but names I really like for that spot would be LB Nakobe Dean, CB Trent McDuffie or taking a shot at WR Jameson Williams. I’m also not opposed to the idea of trading down to get more picks considering it’s said to be a draft that’s deeper than rich with high-end talent.

From Dr. Flipper (@Flipper13):

Do the Dolphins have an exclusive window to try to sign Ogbah between now and Sunday?

Hey Doc, yes, the Dolphins can sign Ogbah to a new contract at any time because he’s already on their roster, whereas other teams can’t officially sign him until next Wednesday (March 16), though they can begin negotiations Monday in what’s called the “legal tampering” window.

From J Soto (@dolphin_4life):

Are the Dolphins active on the trade front? (Trying to get a top tier WR for example).

Hey J, there’s no doubt that the Dolphins are exploring any and all possibilities, but I’m not totally sure it makes sense to do anything too quickly, especially at wide receiver because there could be several quality players at the position who end up being released and available (such as Cole Beasley, Amari Cooper and Jarvis Landry).

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Typically there's growing pains in a new coaching staff/scheme. Couldn't that cause some early season losses & cost a playoff spot?

Hey Dave, well, part of the reason that Josh Boyer was kept as DC was to maintain continuity on that side of the ball and ensure there wouldn’t be a difficult transition period. And I think everybody is confident that Mike McDaniel and his staff will help the offense improve. So I’m not sure I see the concern there. Besides, can the Dolphins do much worse than starting 1-7?

From Rick Fritschy (@retromodern2):

Is this Grier's last last chance? He has to outperform his history by a lot to be back.

Hey Ricky, I think that Chris Grier has built a lot more equity with the Dolphins than many fans realize. For one, Stephen Ross really likes him. For another, while he’s officially been the GM since 2016, there’s never been any clear outlining that it’s been Grier who was the final decision-maker over the past five years. Of course, if things go terribly bad in 2022, then all bets are off, but I wouldn’t otherwise assume it’s a make-or-break year for him.

From Dixon Tam (@DixonTam):

If you were GM, how would you upgrade the special teams this offseason? I'm assuming Sanders will rebound from an off year. Would you replace Palardy? And what about KR/PR duties? If they won't let Waddle do it, what are the options? Any chance Jakeem Grant returns to #Dolphins?

Hey Dixon, all good questions. I do hope Sanders will rebound. I do think it’s very likely the Dolphins will replace Michael Palardy because he just wasn’t consistent enough. The coverage teams for the most part were good, which is why I would re-sign Mack Hollins. I really like Jevon Holland as a punt returner, but I think he’s too valuable on defense to use there, and the same goes for Waddle. The Dolphins already signed a great CFL kick returner (DeVonte Dedmon) and he’ll get a look, but sure it’s not impossible that Grant could return, though he wasn’t necessarily too keen about how he was used in Miami.

From Nick Soto (@CertifiedSoto):

Do you believe the interest in JC Jackson is because the team is looking to trade X?

Hey Nick, that’s an interesting question and it certainly would make sense after the news of the Byron Jones surgery because his contract now being guaranteed almost assures that Jones will be back in 2022. Before that, one argument could have been made to match Jackson with Howard for a big-time ball-hawking cornerback tandem. But, as I wrote Wednesday, it’s difficult to justify having three big-money cornerbacks on the same roster, so now maybe the Dolphins sign Jackson and trade Howard, though any potential trade there would almost necessarily involve another team talking to Howard’s agent to deal with his contract situation (which is the only reason the Dolphins should think about trading him, really).