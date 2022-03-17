Thursday Dolphins Mailbag: The Tackle Dilemma, Watson Watch, Free Agency Philosophy, and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, from a take on new RB Chase Edmonds to whether Connor Williams can play tackle and what could make the difference in 2022

Part 1 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag, with (obviously) a heavy focus on free agency:

From MACHO (@MACHOFINSFANS):

Do you like the signing of Chase Edmonds?

Considering I’ve believed all along the Dolphins would continue their pattern of rotating running backs and he represents a good scheme fit and an upgrade over the players at the position last year, yes, I do like that signing, though I would caution against expecting him to break out and be a 1,000-yard rusher.

From spaceship mirror (@spaceshipmirror):

Is there a pretty good chance that after the trade deadline, Watson removed the Dolphins from consideration? Could that be why the dolphins didn’t pursue him a second time? do we know anything about this from his camp?

That’s a valid question, except after the trade deadline the situation was shelved because no trade could be consummated until this month. And this spring there has not been one word, report or peep about Watson removing the Dolphins from consideration or about the Dolphins inquiring about him again with the Texans. So, long answer short, I think it’s simply a case of the Dolphins deciding after last season to turn the page and forget about the idea of trying to make a trade for him.

From Adnas (@Anase815):

How clueless are the Dolphins to not be in on Watson now?

Hey Adnas, I don’t know that I would use the word “clueless,” but it is baffling to me that they were all in last November when there was the possibility of criminal charges and now they’ve completely backed off with that possibility gone. It doesn’t make much sense to me. What has changed since then? Did the final nine games of the 2021 regular season convince them that Tua Tagovailoa will become a Watson-calibert quarterback? Without question, some will say that it was Brian Flores who was driving the Watson trade train, but the entire organization could have squashed that idea at any point last fall instead of letting it fester publicly and they didn’t — so the whole team was on board with it. And now they’re not. It’s indeed weird.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

I think Miami has done a good job in FA . Do you see them adding high price T and maybe a Myles Jack ? Any news on Hollins or Duke Johnson. If Miami can add a C /T and maybe a player like Jack, they will have filled their holes and can draft BPA in every round, including adding P.

Hey Reza, let’s first point out this question was sent before Myles Jack agreed to terms with the Steelers and Mack Hollins signed with the Raiders. All has been quiet as far as Duke Johnson is concerned, though I certainly would expect him to find a team at some point. And, yes, I do believe adding a center or tackle, along with a playmaker at linebacker would be nice, though the Dolphins seem content to run it back with the same group of linebackers as last year after they re-upped Roberts, Riley and Eguavoen.

From James Sonny Burnett (JamesBurnett11):

Is Connor Williams our new OT? Because that's what I'm thinking.

Hey James, Williams played strictly left guard for Dallas, and the thought when he entered the NFL out of Texas was that he simply didn’t have the length to play tackle at this level. I see no reason that this would have changed.

From Eric Heflin (@ericheflin84):

Why hasn't Armstead signed anywhere yet?

Hey Eric, this still held true as of Thursday at noon, and the best guess here is that the Saints need to get an answer from Deshaun Watson before they can make decisions and/or arrangements for other players, such as Terron Armstead. I certainly would expect him, and other players, to sign quickly once a Watson trade is consummated.

From J (@THATmiamiGUY28):

Why does Miami hold onto players we don’t need! vs. grabbing guys who are more “proven.”

Hey J, that’s a fair question, but it comes down to the Dophins believing they’re actually very close to contending, which has merit if you look strictly at the standings of the past two years but also might be unrealistic based on how they got spanked in their two money games (at Buffalo in 2020, at Tennessee in 2021).

From Phinaholic (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, looks like the Dolphins are determined to run it back with a very similar team from last year. Will their record in 2022 be a direct reflection on Flores’ ability to lead for better or worse?

Hey Dana, you are correct that the Dolphins appear determined to run it back, but there are factors that will come into play besides coaching. One is the natural development of players, with the Dolphins hoping everybody takes a step forward in 2022. But the flip side to that is that the schedule sure looks more difficult than it was last season (playing the AFC North is no picnic) and one can’t help but wonder how much of the defensive success of 2021 was due to the long list of mediocre quarterbacks the Dolphins faced.