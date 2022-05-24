Dolphins Open OTA 2 Observations

Tua Tagovailoa missed the Miami Dolphins OTA on Tuesday because he was sick, while fellow quarterback Skylar Thompson had an impressive practice

With Tua Tagovailoa home sick, rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson stepped up with a strong performance during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activity on Tuesday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel informed the media at the end of his press conference before practice that Tagovailoa had reported to the Baptist Health Training Complex and had been sent home by the team's training staff.

That left Teddy Bridgewater and Thompson as the only two quarterbacks at practice since the team waived Chris Streveler last week after signing veteran edge defender Melvin Ingram III.

Thompson had his share of impressive throws in team drills, notably a nice hook-up with Jaylen Waddle over the middle, a 60-yard touchdown to Braylon Sanders with an accurate throw some 45-50 yards downfield under pressure, and lastly a nice throw over the middle to tight end Mike Gesicki in the final team drill of practice.

Bridgewater attempted a few deep passes during team drills but was not able to connect when trying to hook up with Tyreek Hill.

THE ORANGE JERSEY

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was the player who wore the orange jersey at practice, the result of him being selected the best performer at practice Monday.

Wilkins also got to choose the music, and his play list spanned several musical genres, from country, to hip-hop to rock to, of course, something from "Hamilton."

ATTENDANCE REPORT

Along with Tagovailoa, other prominent players not spotted at practice included cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, tackle Terron Armstead, linebacker Jerome Baker, tight end Adam Shaheen and Ingram.

Among others who were in attendance but didn't practice were defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive lineman Adam Butler, fullback Alec Ingold and running back Raheem Mostert. The latter two both are coming off season-ending injuries.

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

Jaylen Waddle came up with a nice catch over the middle on a high throw from Thompson ... Running back Gerrid Doaks made a one-handed snag of a Bridgewater pass near the sideline. That's particularly noteworthy considering how much Doaks struggled catching the ball last offseason.