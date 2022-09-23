Revisiting Great Dolphins Victories Against Buffalo

The Miami Dolphins face a tough task against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday when they try to end a seven-game losing streak against their AFC East opponent.

If Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and company are successful in stopping the Super Bowl favorite Bills, we likely will look back on the game along with some of the great Dolphins victories against Buffalo through the years.

We look back at some of the most noteworthy ones, listed in chronological order:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 20, 1970, at Miami — Dolphins 45, Bills 7

The Dolphins clinched the first playoff berth in franchise history in style. Jim Kiick had three rushing touchdowns in the game, Dick Anderson returned one of the Dolphins' three interceptions 86 yards (though he did not score), and Larry Csonka had a run of 53 yards and a reception of 54 yards. Miami led 31-0 at halftime.

Oct. 26, 1975, at Buffalo — Dolphins 35, Bills 30

Don Nottingham scored three 1-yard rushing TDs and the Dolphins overcome a 13-0 deficit to win this battle of 4-1 teams at Rich Stadium. The game featured a wild finish after Miami trailed 30-21 in the fourth quarter. After Bob Griese's touchdown pass to Jim Mandich made it 30-28 with 3:18 left in regulation, Jake Scott intercepted Joe Ferguson on Buffalo's next snap to set up Nottingham's game-winning touchdown. But the Bills drove to the Miami 38 in the final minute before Vern Den Herder recovered a Ferguson fumble.

Sept. 16, 1990, at Miami — Dolphins 30, Bills 7

The Dolphins ended a six-game losing streak against Buffalo by shutting down the “K-Gun” offense in Week 2 at Joe Robbie Stadium. And remembered this rout happened against the first and best of the four Buffalo Super Bowl teams. And the Dolphins were in control from start to finish after they stuffed Buffalo on a fourth-and-1 run on the opening possession of the game.

Oct. 4, 1992, at Buffalo — Dolphins 37, Bills 10

This was an early showdown in the AFC East between the 3-0 Dolphins and the 4-0 Bills, marked by tight end Keith Jackson’s debut after he gained free agency and signed with Miami. Louis Oliver’s 103-yard pick-six was a great way to punctuate this victory. It was a monstrous game all around for Oliver, who had three interceptions and 170 return yards. Jackson was a factor in the passing game with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Jan. 2, 1999, at Miami — Dolphins 24, Bills 17

Besides Bills wide receiver Eric Moulds’ epic performance, there really was nothing special about this AFC playoff game until the final minutes. But the ending was awesome. The Dolphins led 24-14 at the two-minute warning before the Bills kicked a field goal and then recovered an onside kick. Things got particularly tense after the Bills drove to a first-and-goal at the Miami 5 with 17 seconds left. But Trace Armstrong settled matters when he nailed Doug Flutie from the side, causing a fumble that Dolphins defensive end Shane Burton recovered.

Dec. 4, 2005 — Dolphins 24, Bills 23

Until the Dolphins' epic victory at Baltimore on Sunday, this game featured the largest fourth-quarter comeback. Backup QB Sage Rosenfels came off the bench after starter Gus Frerotte was injured while being sacked for a safety that gave Buffalo a 23-3 lead. It remained 23-3 until Rosenfels threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Chris Chambers, the last one coming on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line with 6 seconds left. Chambers finished the game with 15 catches for 238 yards — both were team records, though Brian Hartline topped the yardage record with 253 in a game at Arizona in 2012.

Dec. 24, 2016, at Buffalo — Dolphins 34, Bills 31 (OT)

This was the most exciting game of the Dolphins’ playoff run of ’16. The game featured brilliant performances by Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi and Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and it came down to Andrew Franks hitting a clutch 55-yard field goal at the end of regulation and a 27-yarder in overtime for the victory that ultimately put Miami in the playoffs. Ajayi's 57-yard run in overtime, which set up the game-winning field goal, helped him finish with 206 rushing yards, his third 200-yard performance of the season. In a game filled with big plays, the Dolphins also got a 45-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake, a 56-yard touchdown pass from Matt Moore to DeVante Parker, and a 44-yard reception by running back Damien Williams.