Dolphins Midseason Report: The Top 10 Performers

With the NFL switching to a 17-game regular season in 2021, there's really no such thing as a halfway point anymore — unless you make it halftime of a team's ninth game.

But with the Miami Dolphins heading into their bye after nine games, we've taken it upon ourselves to make this the halfway point.

With that in mind, we continue our series of Dolphins Midseason Report stories with a ranking of the top 10 performers, a task that certainly wasn't easy because of all the strong performances the team has had.

1. WR Tyreek Hill

Because it's the way things work in the NFL, it's Tua Tagovailoa who's the Dolphins' best candidate for MVP because it's a quarterback award. But there's no short-changing what Hill accomplished in the first half of the season (even though the last one was his a tad forgettable). Hill remains on pace to record the NFL's first-ever 2,000-yard season, he was on the receiving end of single one of the Dolphins' pass completions of 40 yards or longer (except for the long TD pass from Mike White to Robbie Chosen in garbage time against Denver) and, beyond stats, his speed affects opposing defenses and the way they defend the Dolphins the way no other player in the NFL does.

2. QB Tua Tagovailoa

It was a close call between Hill and Tua for the top spot, which speaks to the strong first half Tua had. He leads the NFL in passer rating, as well as several other statistical categories, earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for September, and has been the trigger man for the league's most explosive offense.

3. OLB Bradley Chubb

While the defense has taken a back seat to the offense because of the early fireworks, it's impossible to ignore the strong work of some guys on that side of the ball. And it has to start with Chubb, who is tied for the NFL lead in forced fumbles with four and on pace to reach double digits in sacks.

4. DT Christian Wilkins

So much for Wilkins' training camp "hold-in" causing a problem with his performance in the regular season. Well, maybe it did a little in the early weeks, but Wilkins has been a force for most of the season — and that includes as a pass rusher, to go along with his usual strong work against the run. Wilkins already has tied his career high in sacks with 4.5 and his 12 QB hits are only one shy of his career best.

5. RB Raheem Mostert

While it's the passing game that's stolen the spotlight for the Dolphins offense and Mostert has been overshadowed a bit by De'Von Achane and his long runs, it's impossible to ignore Mostert's 13 touchdowns — while on pace for 1,142 yards and with a 5.6-yard average.

6. RB De'Von Achane

Achane likely would be higher on this list if he had played more than four games (three, really, considering he got one carry in one of those). As it is, Achane deserves a spot on this list because of his ridiculous 12.1 rushing average, thanks in large part to the three longest runs of the season for the Dolphins — 76 yards vs. NYG, 67 yards vs. DEN, 55 yards at BUF.

7. DT Zach Sieler

Sieler isn't really flashy, so sometimes his work goes overlooked a bit — unless he's recovering a fumble like he did against the Chiefs in Germany. But there's a reason the Dolphins have been good against the run since that Week 1 disaster against the Chargers, and Sieler is part of it. Additionally, Sieler already has four sack and his 11 QB hits are second on the team behind only Wilkins' 12.

8. CB Xavien Howard

It's still amazing to us how much flak Howard gets from some fans and observers, who want to suggest he's overrated or declining. While he's got only one interception so far this season, Howard has a very good opponent passer rating when targeted (per PFR) of 73.3. He has knocked down five passes and been beaten for only one touchdown (against Denver when Russell Wilson ran over in the offensive backfield and WR Courtland Sutton stopped and went in a different direction in the back of the end zone).

9. LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Talk about making the most of your opportunities. Van Ginkel began the season as a swing linebacker who would back up inside and on the edge, but then he was forced into full-time duty on the edge when Jaelan Phillips was sidelined and responded in a big way. Despite ranking 11th on the team in defensive snaps, AVG is tied for third in QB hits with 10, tied for third in sacks with four, and tied for the lead with Chubb in tackles for loss with seven.

10. RG Robert Hunt

We had to recognize at least one offensive linemen for their contributions to the offensive success and we settled on Hunt in a close battle with right tackle Austin Jackson. Hunt has been particularly effective as a run blocker so far this season.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (AllDolphins Podcast) on YouTube and/or wherever you get your audio podcasts. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.