Dolphins Midseason Report: Top 10 Offensive Plays

Ranking the best moments of the first half of the 2023 season for the Miami Dolphins

With the NFL switching to a 17-game regular season in 2021, there's really no such thing as a halfway point anymore — unless you make it halftime of a team's ninth game.

But with the Miami Dolphins heading into their bye after nine games, we've taken it upon ourselves to make this the halfway point.

With that in mind, we begin our series of Dolphins Midseason Report stories with a ranking of the top 10 offensive plays based on quality of the play, uniqueness and role in the outcome of a game.

1. Tua's Third-Down Completion to Tyreek Hill at L.A., Week 1

Tua and Hill hooked up quite often and for big chunks of yardage in the opener at SoFi Stadium, but it says here nothing could top the massive 47-yard completion on third-and-10 on the game-winning drive. That was the third-and-10 play where Tua stepped up in the pocket and threw a perfect deep ball while moving forward — we'd say it pretty clearly was the best pass of his NFL career.

2. Mostert's TD run at New England, Week 2

The Dolphins offense couldn't muster all that much in the second half at Gillette Stadium after taking a 17-3 halftime lead, but Mostert provided the winning margin with his 44-yard touchdown on the first play of a Dolphins drive.

3. Tua's Game-Winning TD Pass at L.A., Week 1

This almost serves as a companion to our top play because it helped cap the game-winning drive. The 4-yard touchdown on a touch pass in the corner of the end zone came on third-and-goal.

4. De'Von Achane's 40-Yard Run vs. Denver, Week 3

There are an awful lot of plays from which to choose from the Dolphins' dismantling of the Broncos in their 70-20 victory in their home opener, but we went with this Achane run for the pure genius of the design of this end-around and the execution.

5. Tua Pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr. at Philadelphia, Week 7

This wasn't a touchdown pass, but it was the play that helped the Dolphins get back in the game after they fell behind 17-3. This came on a third-and-18 and Tua's nifty pass and Wilson's impressive catch near the sideline for a 29-yard gain set up Hill's touchdown near the end of the half.

6. Tua TD Pass to Hill vs. Denver, Week 3

The fun against the Broncos started early when Tua was given loads of time in the pocket, long enough to see Hill run free deep across the middle of the Broncos secondary as their two deep defenders converged on Robbie Chosen running underneath.

7. Achane 24-Yard Run vs. the N.Y. Giants, Week 5

This was very similar in design to the 40-yard run Achane had against the Broncos two weeks earlier, but we're giving it bonus points here because it came on the very first offensive play of the game for the Dolphins.

8. Chris Brooks 28-Yard Run vs. Carolina, Week 6

The rookie free agent had a 52-yard run against Denver in Week 3, but this one was so much more impressive because of the way he kept breaking tackles to get inside the 10-yard line.

9. Tua's TD Pass to Waddle vs. New England, Week 8

This was just a cool way for the Dolphins to slam the door on the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium, Hill attracted two defenders near the sideline after going in motion on a third-and-1 and leaving Jaylen Waddle wide open in the middle of the field for an easy pitch-and-catch. The clip from behind the New England secondary of Tua looking away as soon as he threw the ball and slowly walking toward Hill also was very cool.

10. Mike White TD pass to Robbie Chosen, vs. Denver, Week 3

We go with other Tua-to-Tyreek connection here, including the 69-yard touchdown against the Giants, but we've decided to spread the wealth a little bit and go with Chosen's long touchdown when he roasted one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Patrick Surtain II, with a double move.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (AllDolphins Podcast) on YouTube and/or wherever you get your audio podcasts. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.