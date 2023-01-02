Skylar Could Be on the Spot in Must-Win Finale

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with major injury issues at quarterback heading into their season finale

The Miami Dolphins might have to turn to rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson for their must-win game against the New York Jets in Week 18.

Veteran Teddy Bridgewater is believed to have sustained a broken finger during the 23-21 loss against the New England Patriots, Pro Football Talk reported, citing a league source.

Bridgewater left the game after throwing a pick-six that gave the Patriots a 16-14 lead in the third quarter and did not return. He tried throwing some passes on the sideline after his injury, but Thompson went the rest of the way.

Starter Tua Tagovailoa, of course, missed the game against New England because of the concussion he sustained during the loss against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day and, while head coach Mike McDaniel maintained throughout the last week he was focusing only on the current day, his status for the Week 18 Jets game is a question mark at best.

If it appears that Tagovailoa and Bridgewater aren't going to be available for the Jets game, the Dolphins would have to sign another quarterback. Multiple reports indicated the team worked out quarterbacks Kyle Lauletta and Jack Coan last week.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

SKYLAR THOMPSON'S ROOKIE SEASON

Thompson completed 12 of 21 passes for 104 yards with one touchdown and one interception against New England, throwing a 4-yard TD pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 1:04 left to give the Dolphins one last chance, which ended with the Patriots recovering an onside kick.

Thompson has appeared in six games this season and, ironically, his most extension action came in the first meeting against the Jets at MetLife Stadium after a concussion spotter pulled Bridgewater out of the game after the Dolphins' first offensive snap.

Thompson was 19-for-33 for 166 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, though he faced constant pressure after left tackle Terron Armstead left the game because of injury in the first quarter.

On the season, Thompson has completed 54.1 percent of his passes with one touchdown and three picks for a passer rating of 56.3.

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.