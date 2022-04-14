Mock Draft Roundup: Five Dolphins Picks at 102

Trying to project who the Miami Dolphins will select with their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft is no easy task considering they don't have picks in the first or second round

Trying to project which teams will select which players in the draft is not easy task, though there still are 7,363 (give or take a few) mock drafts annually.

And the degree of difficulty is trying to make predictions increases with each pick, which makes trying to project the Miami Dolphins' first selection in the 2022 NFL draft something close to impossible.

Unless you've been away for a while and out of the loop when it comes to NFL news, the Dolphins gave up their picks in the first and second round when they acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami's own third-round pick now belongs to the New York Giants after the 2021 draft trade to move up in the second round for the chance to select offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.

That has left the Dolphins' first pick as the 102nd overall, which is very late in the third round, originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers and came over in the trade where Miami moved down from third to 12th in the 2021 first round.

While most mock drafts limit themselves to the first round, some analysts are more daring and try to project the first two rounds, sometimes the first three rounds and sometimes the entire seven-round exercise.

Here's a look at five prospects projected at number 102 to the Dolphins in mock drafts on national media outlets, along with a quick scouting report.

Dolphins Mock Picks at 102

T Kellen Deisch, Arizona State

(Mocked by Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com)

Bio: Deisch started for two years at ASU after transferring from Texas A&M

NFL.com scouting report: Diesch is highly athletic with the initial quickness and fluidity to stand out on reach blocks, second-level cut-offs and long pulls in space. He's scheme-dependent, lacking strength to generate movement as a drive blocker. He lacks functional length and the anchor needed to keep NFL speed-to-power rushers from ruining his day. If he can add the necessary strength and mass, he'll have a chance to find snaps in a heavily move-oriented offense.

T Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

(Mocked by Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News)

Bio: Played four years at Georgia, becoming a full-time starter in 2020 ... second-team All-SEC selection in 2021

NFL.com scouting report: The broad chest, bulbous thighs and long arms sound like a nice starting point for a move inside, but Salyer is high-cut and lacking functional bend, which makes his projection more difficult. No matter the position, range and leverage are going to be a concern in the running game. The athletic limitations could lead to erratic results depending upon the matchup, but he is qualified and capable of doing battle against power-based defenders. His pass sets can be clunky and disjointed, but he is fairly confident in pass protection and his best position could be right tackle. He offers roster flexibility but he has the ceiling of a below-average starter or quality backup.

Edge Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

(Mocked by Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire)

Bio: Three-year starter at Cincinnati ... earned first-team All-AAC honors each of the past two seasons ... had 13.5 sacks in the past three seasons, with a high of seven when he also had a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss

NFL.com scouting report: Chad Reuter: Myjai (pronounced my-jay) Sanders got on NFL scouts' radars during his sophomore season with the Bearcats, starting all 14 games and racking up 36 tackles, seven for loss with four sacks, and two pass breakups on the year. He ascended to a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection as a junior, starting all 10 games and leading the Bearcats with 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks among his 31 stops. He posted five pass breakups, too. Sanders was also a first-team all-conference selection in 2021, starting 13 of 14 games (40 tackles, 6.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups). The Jacksonville native, who transferred from Raines High School to Camden County in Georgia for his senior season (only a 36-mile journey), played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2018, making seven tackles as a reserve

Edge Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

(Mocked by Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

Bio: Played quarterback in high school before joining Miami University as a wide receiver ... had 27 catches in 2018-19 before switching to defense in 2020 ... had 4.5 sacks in 2021 when he was named third-team All-MAC

NFL.com scouting report: Wideout turned quarterback hunter with the bricks and mortar needed to build an impactful career as a 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 rush end. Robinson frequently flashes despite his relative inexperience at the position. He's quick off the snap, using plus fluidity, athleticism and bend to trim the edge and assail the pocket. However, he needs additional moves and counters before he's ready to beat pro tackles. He must get stronger and more technically sound in run support. Aligning as a stand-up rush linebacker might help expand his range as a playmaker in space. Robinson projects as an unpolished gem with a high ceiling and stable floor.

RB James Cook, Georgia

(Mocked by Jordan Reid, ESPN)

Bio: Played at Miami Central High ... younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ... mostly a backup at Georgia, though he did start three games in 2019 and 2021 ... rushed for a career-high 728 yards in 2021 ... had 112 receiving yards against Michigan in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, with gains of 53 and 39 yards and followed that with a 67-yard run against Alabama in the CFP Championship Game.

NFL.com scouting report: Change-of-pace runner with vision and flow but a lack of functional play strength. The younger brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, James has his brother's one-cut talent and ability to stack cuts seamlessly through the second level. However, he is missing his big brother's build, contact balance and toughness between the tackles, which will surely cap expectations and asks from an NFL club. His slashing style fits with outside zone and toss plays. He can also be used as a mismatch option as a pass-catcher. Cook has big-play ability but is unlikely to see his carry count get very high.

Breaking Down the Dolphins Mock Projections

Ultimately, the choice at 102 is going to come down — or at least it should — to who the best prospect is on the board at the time.

If need comes into play, the Dolphins currently probably could use another edge defender or running back than an offensive lineman.

Going back to the offensive line would almost seem like overkill considering the Dolphins already have several young former draft picks on the roster — Michael Deiter, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Greg Little, Solomon Kindley — as well as 2021 rookie free agent Robert Jones, who started the season finale at right tackle.

We already broke down the idea of adding Cook, whose skill set certainly would fit the Dolphins' new offense and who would make sense for the future considering that Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed all are signed only through the 2022 season.

In terms of edge defenders, the Dolphins don't have much in terms of established players behind Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel (if we're counting Emmanuel Ogbah as a defensive lineman), so taking a prospect at that position in the third round certainly would make sense.

Again, though, the idea is to land good players and need will take a back seat in the third round.

That's just one more reason it's so difficult to project third-round selections.