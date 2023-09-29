Jaelan Phillips' oblique injury will force two former starters for the Dolphins to contribute more

The Miami Dolphins will be forced to play a second game without pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, who suffered an oblique injury that has forced him to rest all week.

Phillips’ absence from Sunday’s AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills will provide two pass rushers an opportunity to step up in Miami’s efforts to contain Josh Allen and Buffalo’s potent offense, which ranks eighth in yards gained (383.3) and second in points scored (30.3).

Andrew Van Ginkel, who has started 32 of the 59 NFL games he's played, replaced Phillips in Miami’s 24-17 win over the New England Patriots, when the 2021 first-round pick was sidelined by a back injury, and delivered one of his best NFL games, producing six tackles, three quarterback hits and one sack.

Emmanuel Ogbah, a former starter who has been relegated to a backup role this season, handled 23 snaps in Miami's 70-20 blowout win over the Denver Broncos, and contributed three tackles, one sack and one interception, the first of his career.

Ogbah has started 70 of the 95 NFL games he's played in his eight seasons, but in Miami's new scheme the traditional 4-3 end is being asked to stand up instead of playing with his hand in the ground, and it hasn't been a smooth transition.

“I didn’t get a chance to play against them in that playoff game, or the last game (before that),” Obgah said, referring to the Bills. “I’m looking forward to going up there and playing them. Just going out there and starting fast, hit the right keys, just playing hard, just playing complementary football.”

Van Ginkel’s usage outside also would lead to more snaps for inside linebacker David Long Jr. because those two had been splitting the inside linebacker role in the nickel package in the first month of the season.

Phillips was a factor against the Bills last season. He had a sack that forced. an Allen fumble in the Saturday night game at Buffalo last season and then had half a sack in the playoff game in January.

Will Goode get the call up?

Expect the Dolphins to utilize a three- or four-pass-rusher rotation with Bradley Chubb, and possibly Cameron Goode, a practice squad player who has been elevated every week of the regular season, primarily for his special teams role.

For the Dolphins to elevate Goode against the Bills, the Dolphins would have to add him to the 53-man roster because of NFL rules that allow only three elevations a season.

If the Dolphins do sign Goode to the active roster, they'd add to make a move to create an opening, with one possibility being one of the two injured wide receivers (Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft) going on injured reserve.

The Dolphins also could call up Chase Winovich from the practice squad instead of Goode. Winovich, a fifth-year veteran who has started 11 of the 53 NFL games he’s played, was called up from the practice squad in Miami’s 24-17 win over the New England Patriots, his former team.