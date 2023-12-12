Suffering an embarrassing fourth-quarter loss to the Tennessee Titans will either make the Dolphins unravel, or spark growth, and more resolve

The Miami Dolphins experienced an embarrassing loss, one that took place in front of a nationally televised audience, and fuels the skeptics who view this team as frauds.

It was the “That’s So Dolphins” moment many in this fan base had been waiting for based on the franchise’s history of struggles the past two decades.

But when the notion was brought up that Miami’s painful 28-27 Monday night loss loss to the Tennessee Titans could trigger a December snowball effect, one similar to last season's five-game losing skid, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shot that forecasting down with the quickness.

“I don’t think this is the same Dolphins team that everyone thinks about. We have a lot of really good players and really good coaches,” said Tagovailoa, who is in his fourth season as Miami’s starter.

“It’s one loss at home,” Tagovailoa reminded the media about the 9-4 Dolphins. “It’s not like the world ends because we lost this game. We’re human and will continue to get better from this. This is the NFL. No one is perfect.”

Every team suffers losses that should have been wins, and let victories escape their grasp.

The key is to not drown in those moments. During those hard times it’s about embracing accountability, and owning the lessons.

Who needs to grow from this?

That’s why blame for Miami’s fourth-quarter collapse against the Titans can be shared by many, and with the character of this team, expect hands to be raised.

Coach Mike McDaniel wouldn’t stay committed to a run game that produced 101 yards in the first half.

Vic Fangio’s defense went limp on the game's final two defensive stands, allowing the Tennessee Titans to score 15 straight unanswered points in the final 4:34 of the fourth quarter.

The injury-depleted offensive line was Charmin soft when it came to protecting Tagovailoa, and his weaponry didn’t deliver when opportunity presented itself.

Tagovailoa blamed himself for Miami’s turnover in the red zone in the first quarter and a good portion of the five sacks he took, which included the play that ended Miami’s final possession when he couldn’t get a throw off on fourth-and-2.

Dolphins believe character will right the ship

Linebacker Duke Riley said the loss has a surreal feeling to it, but he’s aware “it happened.”

“Things happen. We've just got to be more detailed and have more focus,” Riley said. “I know one thing: We are going to learn from this game and will only get better.

“We have the right group of men on the team. We’re going back to the drawing board and we’ll make corrections.”

Fortunately for the Dolphins, there’s no need to panic because the Titans didn’t derail a single thing for the 2023 Dolphins.

Miami is still in the driver’s seat to win the AFC East, which would guarantee a playoff berth and home field advantage in the first round of the postseason.

The Dolphins are still in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and will be in position to control its own destiny in the final four games, starting Sunday against the New York Jets.

While there are plenty of wounds that need licking, and fires that must be put out in the aftermath of the Titans loss, the message that resonated from Dolphins players is that all is not lost.

“We came in early and watched the film together. We had to dissect what we did wrong and make it right,” tackle Austin Jackson said. “You get another opportunity to go into the next week and get better. That’s where we’re at. We’re regrouping and staying present and focusing on the stuff we need to do to execute in this offense.”

Even though Miami produced 101 rushing yards in the first half, and 158 rushing yards for the game, Jackson said the execution wasn’t sharp because the film review showed there were assignments missed, and coaching points that were made last week weren’t executed.

“We take the responsibility of that, knowing that we can be better,” Jackson said.

“We have to keep (Tagovailoa) clean. Heavy is the crown and we love to wear it. We have to be better. We've got to make sure we’re on point with our techniques to keep him safe and clean in the pocket the best we can.”