Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins were missing eight players from practice Wednesday, including six because of injury

Looking to get back on track following four consecutive losses, the Miami Dolphins began their week of practice ahead of their game against the New England Patriots missing several key players.

The Dolphins listed eight players on their first injury report of the week as not participating in practice Wednesday, a group led by QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip) and linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand).

Also not practicing Wednesday were WR River Cracraft (calf), T Eric Fisher (calf) and FB Alec Ingold (thum). RB Raheem Mostert and LB Melvin Ingram each got a vet rest day.

What's notable about Armstead's status on the injury report is that now we've got a hip issue tacked on to the already long list of ailments in what has been a painful year for the veteran tackle.

Tua, Chubb and Ingold all were injured in the 26-20 loss against the Green Bay Packers, while Cracraft and Fisher have been inactive each of the past two games.

DB Clayton Fejedelem (knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (toe) and S Eric Rowe (quad/knee) are were limited in practice, while QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and CB Kader Kohou (thumb) were listed as full participants.

Phillips and Rowe played against Green Bay after being on the injury report last week, though Rowe was listed then with a hamstring injury, so this is a new issue with which he's dealing.

PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT

New England also had its share of players missing from practice, with five sitting out because of injury along with special teams ace Matthew Slater getting a vet rest day.

Among those players not working were former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, who has missed the past three games with a concussion. The others were T Yodny Cajuste (illness), CB Jack Jones (knee), DB Marcus Jones (concussion) and CB Jalen Mills (groin).

Listed as limited participants were RB Damien Harris (thigh), TE Hunter Henry (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (chest), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and WR Tyquan Thornton (knee).

