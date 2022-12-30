Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins have several key players listed as questionable for their game at Gillette Stadium

After head coach Mike McDaniel announced before practice Friday that QB Tua Tagovailoa, as expected, would be out for the Miami Dolphins' Week 17 game against the New England Patriots, the team's final injury report offered only question marks regarding its other prominent injured players.

So it was that tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) and fullback Alec Ingold (hand) all were listed as questionable on the final injury report, along with WR River Cracraft (calf) and backup tackle Greg Little (foot).

Armstead and Howard were among the four players who did not practice Friday, along with Tagovailoa and tackle Eric Fisher, who has missed the past two games with a calf injury and was listed as doubtful.

Little was an addition to the injury report Friday, suggesting he got hurt in practice and this becomes highly problematic if it ends up that neither Armstead nor he can play against New England.

Even though a player not participating at all during practice is a sign that player won't play in the game, it needs to be noted that Armstead didn't practice at all in Week 3 and was listed as questionable but did end up starting against the Buffalo Bills.

Howard not practicing Friday after being injured in practice Thursday isn't a good sign. If he can't play, this could mean another appearance by 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, a regular on the inactive list this season.

Ingold and Chubb both were sporting a cast on their right hand in their first practice of the week after being injured in the 26-20 loss against Green Bay.

Ingold is the only fullback on the active roster, though the Dolphins always could elevate Jake Bargas from the practice squad.

The Dolphins had six other players on the injury report who did not get a game status designation: QB Teddy Bridgewater, S Clayton Fejedelem, CB Kader Kohou, LB Jaelan Phillips, S Eric Rowe and T Brandon Shell.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT

New England's final injury report topped Miami's both in terms of players ruled out as well as total players with a game status designation.

And the focus for the Patriots is at cornerback, where Jack Jones (knee) and Marcus Jones (concussion) were ruled out and Jonathan Jones (chest) and Jalen Mills (groin) were listed as questionable.

Also ruled out were former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker (concussion) and TE Jonnu Smith (concussion).

Along with Jonathan Jones and Mills, the list of players listed as questionable included RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), TE Hunter Henry (knee) and WR Tyquan Thornton (knee).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.