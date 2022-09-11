Dolphins-Patriots Inactive Info ... And What It Means

The Miami Dolphins' first inactive list of the 2022 regular season included two of the three rookie draft picks who made the 53-man roster and a former first-round pick who had been hoping to jump-start his career.

It did not include defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and Andrew Van Ginkel, who both will be available after being listed as questionable on the team's final injury report Friday.

The most surprising name on the inactive list is that of third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who had been listed as a second-team cornerback on the depth chart. Igbinoghene was not on the injury report all week, so this decision was not injury-related barring an issue that surfaced either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

With Igbinoghene inactive, the three cornerbacks likely to handle the top three roles for the defense against New England on Sunday are Xavien Howard, Nik Needham and newcomer Keion Crossen.

Rookies Erik Ezukanma and Skylar Thompson also were among the inactives, which is surprising when it comes to Ezukanma because the Dolphins elevated wide receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad Saturday.

This only reinforces the idea that Cracraft was called up for special teams purposes, and very possibly to handle punt returns.

Along with those three, the inactives were S Eric Rowe, RB Salvon Ahmed, TE Tanner Conner and LB Trey Flowers.

Rowe, Ahmed and Conner all were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, while Flowers is a recent addition to the roster.

NEW ENGLAND INACTIVE REPORT

The New England inactive list features QB Bailey Zappe, DB Joshuah Bledsoe, CB Shaun Wade, RB Pierre Strong, OLB Anfernee Jennings, G Chasen Hines and DT Sam Roberts.

Bledoes and Wade had been among the five Patriots players listed as questionable Friday.

Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Ty Montgomery both will be active after also being listed as questionable Friday, as will starting tackle Isaiah Wynn.