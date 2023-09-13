Breaking Down the First Week 2 Dolphins-Patriots Injury Report

Two starters showed up on the Miami Dolphins injury report for the first time this season

On the day Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead returned to practice for the first time in almost a month, the Miami Dolphins had two new names on their injury report.

Running back Raheem Mostert was the only player who did not practice Wednesday, missing the session because of a knee injury.

Mostert played 49 snaps in the 36-34 victory against the Chargers on Sunday and there were no Dolphins injuries reported in the press box. But Mostert has had knee issues in the past, missing the Houston game last November and spending a few weeks on the injury report because of a knee problem.

The Dolphins already are short-handed at running back with Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve, with the other three players at the position being Salvon Ahmed and rookies De'Von Achane and Chris Brooks.

Achane was inactive against the Chargers and Brooks played only on special teams.

Armstead was among four players listed as limited in practice Wednesday, along with DB Elijah Campbell (knee), WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique) and TE Julian Hill (ankle).

Hill didn't play against the Chargers after being listed as questionable on the final injury report last week. Campbell also missed the Chargers game and had not practice since being injured in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Waddle also was limited last Wednesday in the first practice before the Chargers game before being a full participant Thursday and Friday and playing in the game. Head Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Waddle was dealing with some discomfort.

PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT

New England had seven players on its first injury report of the week, but more significant was the fact that the who did not practice started on the offensive line in the Patriots' 25-20 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both left tackle Trent Brown and rookie right guard Sidy Sow are dealing with concussions, and their absence obviously would stress the team's depth on the offensive ilne.

Three more offensive linemen were listed as limited, two of them projected starters who missed the Philadelphia game: left guard Cole Strange (knee) and right guard Mike Onwenu (ankle). The other was starting center David Andrews (hamstring).

The other two players listed as questionable were former Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, who missed the Week 1 game because of a knee injury, and rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring).