Breaking Down the Week 2 Dolphins-Patriots Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins again will be without tackle Terron Armstead for Week 2, but this time he's also be accompanied on the inactive list by another prominent starter: edge defender Jaelan Phillips.

The two are among the six players the Dolphins ruled inactive for the Sunday night game against the New England Patriots along with CB Kelvin Joseph, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., DB Elijah Campbell and TE Julian Hill.

As was the case last week against the Chargers, Skylar Thompson was designated as the emergency third quarterback.

Rookie running back De'Von Achane will be active and in line to make his NFL debut after being inactive against the Chargers.

The Dolphins also will have active linebackers Cameron Goode and Chase Winovich, who were elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Either, though most likely Winovich, could end up getting snaps on defense as well as contributing on special teams.

Along with Armstead, Hill, Campbell and Wilson also were inactive against the Chargers. Joseph was ruled out Saturday because of family reasons and he did not travel to New England with his teammates.

Phillips' status became uncertain after he landed on the injury report Friday after sustaining a back injury in practice. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

With Phillips out, the best guess is that Emmanuel Ogbah will start at outside linebacker opposite Bradley Chubb.

As for Armstead, he practiced every day this week — the first time he'd done that since Week 1 of the 2022 season — but head coach Mike McDaniel said the team wasn't going to put him back into the lineup unless he was ready. Kendall Lamm again will start at left tackle for Miami.

PATRIOTS INACTIVE INFO

The Patriots, meanwhile, didn't release their inactive list until 7:09 p.m. ET, even though they are due 90 minutes before the 8:20 kickoff — or 6:50 p.m.

The big news is that the Patriots will have their two starting guards Cole Strange and Mike Onenwu, back after they missed the Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they will be without starting left tackle Trent Brown, who didn't practice all week because of a concussion.

Also inactive will be SS Ameer Speed, CB Jonathan Jones, OLB Anfernee Jennings, T Sidy Sow, WR Kayshon Boutte and DE Sam Roberts.

Jones' absence is significant because he's the Patriots' best cornerback.

Former Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, who was questionable with a knee injury after being limited in practice all week, will be active.

