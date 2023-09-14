Thursday Dolphins-Patriots Injury Report: Good News for Miami

Running back Raheem Mostert was back at practice, and that was not the only piece of good news for the Miami Dolphins

The Thursday injury report for Week 2 brought some good news for the Miami Dolphins, while there's a new injury of concern for their Sunday night opponents.

After being the only player to not practice Wednesday, running back Raheem Mostert was back as a full participant.

The other change on the injury report also was positive, with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle going from limited to a full participant. It's the same scenario as last week so far for Waddle, who has been nursing an oblique injury but did play in the 36-34 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tackle Terron Armstead again was limited, but he was not wearing a red (no-contact) jersey this time, and that also was a positive development.

Armstead was among three players listed as limited in practice for a second consecutive day, along with DB Elijah Campbell (knee) and TE Julian Hill (ankle).

Along with Mostert and Waddle, four players were on the injury report as full participants Thursday: RB De'Von Achane (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (knee), CB Xavien Howard (thumb) and OL Connor Williams (knee).

PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT

For New England, there was only one change on the injury report Thursday and it was a negative one.

Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones was added to the injury report with an ankle injury, which possibly occurred in practice Thursday since he was not on the first injury report of the week.

Just as significant for the Patriots, their offensive line situation remained status quo in terms of the injury report, and it's not good for Bill Belichick's team.

Both left tackle Trent Brown and rookie right guard Sidy Sow didn't practice for a second consecutive day as they continue to deal with concussions, and their absence obviously would stress the team's depth on the offensive line.

Three more offensive linemen were listed as limited for a second consecutive, two of them projected starters who missed the Philadelphia game: left guard Cole Strange (knee) and right guard Mike Onwenu (ankle). The other was starting center David Andrews (hamstring).

The other two players again listed as questionable were former Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, who missed the Week 1 game because of a knee injury, and rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring).