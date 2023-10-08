Breaking Down the Week 5 Dolphins-Giants Inactive Info

The Dolphins will get one key starter back against the Giants, but it's another week on the sideline for a young defensive star

The Miami Dolphins will get starting center Connor Williams back for their Week 5 game against the New York Giants, but they once again will be without linebacker Jaelen Phillips.

Also inactive will be wide receiver Chase Claypool, who was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears on Friday and realistically never had much of a chance to play without practicing even once with the team.

The other inactive players will CB Kelvin Joseph, RB Salvon Ahmed and DT Brandon Pili.

Skylar Thompson, as usual, will be serving as the emergency third quarterback.

As expected, safety DeShon Elliott will be back in the starting lineup, and CB Eli Apple and TE Tyler Kroft also will be in the lineup after being inactive at Buffalo last week.

With Phillips, his status probably should have been guessed when the Dolphins elevated Chase Winovich for a third time this season Saturday. Chances are, they wouldn't have used up Winovich's final elevation to simply play special teams.

But the return of Williams is the big news here, particularly in light of the struggles up front in the 48-20 loss against the Bills.

GIANTS INACTIVE INFO

For the Giants, the big news Sunday was running back Saquon Barkley joining the three injured offensive linemen on the inactive list.

It will be a third game missed for Barkley, who sustained an ankle sprain in the Week 2 Giants victory against Arizona.

Also inactive for the Giants will be S Gervarrius Owens, LB Micah McFadden and DL Jordon Riley, along with injured O-linemen Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz and Shane Lemieux.

