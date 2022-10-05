Breaking Down the First Week 5 Dolphins-Jets Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins again had quite the list of prominent players on their initial injury report of Week 5, including a handful who did not practice Wednesday.

Heading the list, of course, is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who already has been ruled out of the game against the New York Jets because of the concussion he sustained in the Thursday night loss at Cincinnati.

Also not practicing Wednesday were tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin).

Of those three, Howard's situation might be the one to watch because he was forced to watch the end of the game at Cincinnati from the sideline, while Armstead and Waddle got their regular work load against the Bengals. It's also interesting to note the designation of his injury as "groins" when it was only "groin" last week.

Armstead, in fact, has played the last three games with little (at first) or no practice (the last two) because of the injury he sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots.

Howard's injury is a major concern because the Jets have three quality wide receivers in Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson and because Byron Jones will not be coming off the Reserve/PUP list this week.

Worse, fellow cornerback Keion Crossen (glute/shoulder) was another Dolphins player who did not practice Wednesday.

Also not practicing were TE Cethan Carter (concussion) and OL Robert Jones (back). Melvin Ingram was given his usual Wednesday off, so he was listed on the injury report as "Not Injury Related - Vet Rest."

Carter has missed the past three games with his injury.

Three players were listed as limited, including LB Jerome Baker with vet rest along with DB Brandon Jones (chest) and DL Zach Sieler (hand).

The other six players on the injury report all were listed as full participants: TE Tanner Conner (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), LB Trey Flowers), T Greg Little (finger), TE Hunter Long (ankle) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe). Wilson was inactive against the Bengals, so his return to full participation in practice bodes well for his availability for the Jets.

JETS INJURY REPORT

The Jets' injury report was much shorter than that of the Dolphins, with only five players listed.

Two of them are starting QB Zach Wilson (ankle) and RB Breece Hall (knee), and both were listed as limited.

LB Quincy Williams (ankle) and T Max Mitchell (knee) didn't practice, while LB Marcell Harris (neck) was limited.