Dolphins-Jets Postgame Reaction

What players and coaches from both sides had to say after the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 30-0, at Hard Rock Stadium.

HEAD MIKE McDANIEL on the bounce-back performance

"it was a punch to the gut last week, and I think in a situation where it wasn’t because of lack of effort or attention to detail. So to be able to go into a game and to have so many different question marks all week, for no one to bat an eye and for guys to go have fun playing football without the anxiety of what’s induced from last week, it takes a special unit of people."

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

"I think something like that that happened on Monday could have went both ways. It could have went really good for us, could have been something really good or could have been something really bad. We could have felt sorry for ourselves, we could have felt bad that we lost, and we could have come out here and possibly done the same thing. But I think the mindset that everyone has in the building to just be able to let that go, move on, and realize what we have ahead and the opportunity that we have to do something really, really special this year."

OLB BRADLEY CHUBB on his big game after his Monday night blunder

"I feel like 90 percent of this game – everybody’s athletic, everybody’s talented – but it’s about the mindset. Of course I wasn’t happy with how I approached last week for sure about the game and all that, but the infamous play, everybody talking about it and I was hard on myself about; it’s just about how you move on from that, how you better yourself from stuff like that, situations like that, and I feel like today we answered the call. Not only me, this whole defense. You can’t pitch a shut-out with just one person. We were able to do with all 11 guys flying around. Some guys stepped up in big key spots that we needed, so just a blessing to see everybody put the work in and for it to come to fruition like it did today."

WR JAYLEN WADDLE on stepping up in the absence of WR Tyreek Hill

"“When a guy like Tyreek’s out, it’s not just one person that has to step up. It’s the whole team, the whole unit when you have a caliber guy like Tyreek Hill, a Hall of Fame guy like ‘Cheetah,’ that’s missing. I think collectively we did a good job. It’s good. That’s a good defense, a great team, a great organization that we competed against today."

T TERRON ARMSTEAD on Liam Eichenberg being in the lineup while battling a calf injury

"“We needed him, we needed him. He’s a warrior. He’s worked like none other. He’s put his best foot forward every day and all you’ve seen is his progression. He’ll continue to ascend as a player and as a professional. His future his bright and he’s stepping up like none other.”"

RB RAHEEM MOSTERT on setting the franchise record for rushing TDs and overall TDs in a season

"It feels amazing. It’s something that I didn’t necessarily think I would ever do, especially with a guy like Ricky Williams and the rushing touchdowns. I thought the world of him, because me being from Florida, you watch certain players, and he was definitely a player that caught my eye at an early age. To be able to break his record and then Mark Clayton’s record, as well, it speaks a lot, especially with this team. But I kind of feel bad, too, because I had like 14 rushes for like however many yards that kind of made me feel like I was doing a terrible job, and I wasn’t running the ball good enough. Yeah, there’s a lot of highs and lows right now for me, but I’m definitely happy."

DL ZACH SIELER on the pass rush

““It was a great game up front. All of the guys, (Bradley) Chubb obviously had an amazing game. Christian (Wilkins), ‘Gink’ (Andrew Van Ginkel), Raekwon (Davis), even (Dashawn) Hand, guys were getting in there and just making plays. It was a group effort with the calling from (Defensive Coordinator Vic) Fangio down and then with us just taking the opportunities that we had.””

S BRANDON JONES on his two-INT game

"It still kind of hasn’t hit me yet, I’m just trying to take it all in. It’s been an interesting year, to say the least, for me. It hasn’t been super ideal with what I’ve necessarily wanted, but the big thing is I’ve learned is to be super grateful and appreciate everything, especially coming off of my injury. Any opportunity is an opportunity, that’s how I look at it. So getting this opportunity to play, not knowing what’s going to happen the rest of the season, I’m just glad I was able to make the most of my opportunity.”

JETS HEAD COACH ROBERT SALEH on his team's offensive problems

"Yeah, credit to them. I thought they obviously won the battle up front, right from the get, and just made it hard on us to be able to get anything going, both run game and in the pass game."

JETS CB D.J. REED on getting beat on the long Jaylen Waddle touchdown

"Yeah man, just one-on-one. It's part of – I mean, it's my fault. I just got to stay on top. He ran a drift and go, so they gave me two drifts early on, so I played aggressive on the drift and he ran a drift and go. Tua (Tagovailoa) threw a good ball, no help. I got to get him down, I got to make the play so that's on me. I’ve got to be better, it's really that simple."

JETS CB SAUCE GARDNER on getting blown out after their big victory against Houston in Week 14

““It’s definitely frustrating, because when you play a game like that, you’re expecting to do it again the second week. They had some key guys out too on offense and defense and special teams, so we definitely thought we were going to be able to win when it came to that, but we didn’t.” (What was HC Robert Salah’s message to you guys?) – “You just got to keep going. Give”