Breaking Down the First Week 15 Dolphins-Jets Injury Report

The Dolphins were off Wednesday and based their (lengthy) injury report on an estimation based on a regular practice

While the Miami Dolphins were off Wednesday, they still were required to file their first injury report ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets and it featured a couple of new injuries to monitor.

The report, based on an estimation related to a regular practice, included running back De'Von Achane (toe) and new starting center Liam Eichenberg (calf) among the eight players listed as DNP (did not participate).

This is very troubling regarding Eichenberg, considering he's ready to assume full-time starting duties at center in the wake of Connor Williams' season-ending knee injury, which landed him on injured reserve.

As for Achane, this is now the third different body part he's had listed as ailing on the injury report, following the knee that landed him on IR and the ribs issue with which he was described ahead of the Tennessee game.

Along with those players, listed as DNP were T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), S DeShon Elliott (concussion/ribs), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), CB Xavien Howard (hip), G Robert Hunt (hamstring) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee/vet rest).

Armstead and Hunt both missed the Tennessee game with their injuries, and Mostert has been on the injury report since Week 8, though he has yet to miss a game this season.

Hill's status is the one to watch here, and we might not get a good idea of his availability for the Jets game until Friday considering the Dolphins are having a walk-through Thursday.

Howard was injured in an accidental collision with safety Brandon Jones early in the Tennessee game, though he played all but one of the team's defensive snaps.

Elliott, meanwhile, is in the concussion protocol as the result of a hit when he tackle wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Elliott returned to the game after being cleared by the independent neurological consultant but later self-reported symptoms and was taken out of the game.

Additionally, four players were listed as limited in this estimation, including tackle Austin Jackson (oblique) and Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique) dealing with new injuries.

Running back Chris Brooks (knee) and safety Jevon Holland (knees) also were listed as limited. Brooks is in his third and final week of practice before the Dolphins have to activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.

JETS INJURY REPORT

The Dolphins didn't practice because of their Monday night game, but the Jets did and their injury report listed five players as not participating.

One of those was QB Aaron Rodgers, who's been out since the opener and may or may not return this season but definitely won't play Sunday.

Also listed as DNP were WR Jason Brownless (ankle), DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle), DL Solomon Thomas (knee) and OL Carter Warren (hip).

Among the five players listed as limited were RB Breece Hall (ankle) and T Mekhi Becton (knee).