Breaking Down the Week 18 Dolphins-Jets Inactive Info

Terron Armstead is among the players the Miami Dolphins will be missing when they face the New York Jets, but they'll have three quarterbacks available

There was no unxepected good news when the Miami Dolphins revealed their inactive list ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

The three players listed as doubtful joined QB Tua Tagovailoa on the inactive list, and that obviously means tackle Terron Armstead missing a second consecutive game because of various injuries.

Also inactive will be T Kendall Lamm and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., who like Armstead were listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

The final three inactive players will be CB Noah Igbinoghene, TE Tanner Conner and LB Brennan Scarlett.

The Dolphins will have CB Xavien Howard and LB Bradley Chubb after they missed the New England game because of injuries.

Among the actives, maybe the big news will be the Dolphins having three QBs up, with Teddy Bridgewater joining Skylar Thompson and veteran Mike Glennon, who was elevated to the practice squad along with Scarlett on Saturday.

Also active — for the first time all season — will be rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, the wide receiver who shined in the preseason before becoming a forgotten man once the regular season arrived.

With Armstead and Lamm out, the expectation is that Greg Little once again will start at left tackle in a game the Dolphins have to win to keep alive their playoff hopes.

JETS INACTIVE INFO

The Jets inactive list was headed by QB Mike White, who head coach Robert Saleh said Friday would be out because of a rib injury, along with TE C.J. Uzomah and RB James Robinson.

The other two inactives are DL Bradlee Anae and WR Irvin Charles, who were among five players signed to the active roster Saturday when the Jets made a series of roster moves.

Those moves were made largely o account for injuries on the offensive line, and involved the Jets placing five players on IR and signed five players to the active roster, among them former Dolphins OL Adam Pankey and one-time Dolphins DB Will Park.

The others were Anae, OL Eric Smith and Charles.

