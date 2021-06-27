The Week That Was

Dolphins news of the week included some camps, a Howard sighting, Baker and Waddle lending a helping hand, a strange PFF list, and more

Catching up on the Dolphins happenings of the past week:

PFFT to PFF

We're going to start with something that actually didn't involve any Dolphins players, though that's exactly why it was noteworthy.

And wrong.

Pro Football Focus, via writer Sam Monson, produced its ranking of the top 50 players in the NFL right now and the list included — get this — not a single Miami Dolphins player.

And that is nothing short of completely odd, considering they were five cornerbacks on the list of top 50 players and not one of them was Xavien Howard, who happened to be one of two cornerbacks selected to the AP All-Pro first team in 2020 and, oh, also was third in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting last season and tops among cornerbacks.

That one was just weird.

STILL THREE TO GO

One thing that didn't happen over the past week was the signing of any of the three remaining 2021 draft picks without contracts.

The Dolphins' remaining unsigned rookie draft picks are second-round selections Jevon Holland Liam Eichenberg, as well as third-round pick Hunter Long.

There's certainly no reason to get concerned at this point considering the rookie wage scale and the fact there's still about a month before players have to report to training camp.

On the topic of rookies, the NFL allowed teams to continue their rookie development program through this upcoming week (July 2), though it wasn't known exactly what, if anything, they did last week.

TALKING TIGHT END

Mike Gesicki spent a few days around Nashville, Tennessee, this week taking part in the first installment of Tight End University, a reunion of NFL players at that position.

The event was the brain child of Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen, and brought together almost 40 tight ends to share thoughts and tips on the position to anyone and everyone willing to listen.

X MARKS THE SPOT

After missing the Dolphins' mandatory minicamp, cornerback Xavien Howard was back on the field Friday and Saturday for a football clinic in the Turks and Caicos islands.

He was joined there by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for what was billed as the first clinic at the Amanyara luxury resort.

GOING CAMPING

With the offseason program over for veterans, it's camp time for a lot of NFL players.

Running back Myles Gaskin did just that Sunday morning, hosting a three-hour camp back in his home state of Washington.

Earlier in the week, he joined fellow UW alum Salvon Ahmed in catching some passes for high school quarterback prospect Jake Tiryakioglu.

In South Florida, rookie defensive end Jaelan Phillips made it a point to stop by the University of Miami for the school's Paradise Camp, where he was joined by fellow former UM defensive lineman Calais Campbell and Gregory Rousseau, like Phillips a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

STEPPING UP FOR SURFSIDE

We close by giving props to linebacker Jerome Baker and rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for doing their part to help in the aftermath of the tragic building collapse in Surfside, a tiny town just north of Miami Beach.

Baker and Waddle brought supplies to the reunification center that was established at the Surfside Community Center after the tragedy.

Alain Poupart, who resided in Surfside in the 1980s and 1990s, has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL.