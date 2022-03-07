Agent: Dolphins Not Likely to Tag Ogbah

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent with the start of the new league year

The deadline for NFL teams to apply the franchise or transition tag on a pending unrestricted free agent is coming up Tuesday, but it doesn't appear the Miami Dolphins will be using either on defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

This is the prediction of Ogbah's agent Drew Rosenhaus, as he indicated on his weekly segment on South Florida TV station WSVN.

"I've had discussions with the Dolphins and the franchise tag hasn't come up," Rosenhaus said. "So I think it's safe to say that that's not something that they're planning on doing. And it sounds like the more realistic scenario is Emmanuel making it to free agency and us evaluating our options, including the Dolphins. But he'll keep all of his options open and if things work out with the Dolphins, I'm sure he'd be excited to continue his career here."

Ogbah is among 20 Dolphins players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 16 and arguably the most important. The franchise tag for defensive ends is almost $18 million.

Ogbah has led the Dolphins in sacks in each of his two seasons with the team, finishing with nine in both 2020 and 2021 after signing a two-year deal as an UFA and coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2021, Ogbah also led all NFL defensive linemen with 11 passes batted down.

The other logical candidate for the franchise tag for the Dolphins would be Mike Gesicki, and that tag is about $11 million for tight ends.

If the Dolphins indeed don't tag Ogbah and fail to re-sign him, that would create a major need for a pass rusher, which is why we ranked him as the most important pending free agent on the team.

GM Chris Grier was asked by a group of South Florida writers at the combine whether he planned on using the franchise tag.

"I think all options are open," Grier said. "With the coaching staff coming in, we're just giving them the opportunity to look at the players and evaluate the guys we potentially might tag, but I think we have to leave all options on the table for us. That could be a potential move for us.

"I would say we've probably had more discussions with Drew on Ogbah. Those are going on all throughout the course of the season. ... We know what he is. He's a good guy, good player, good person. Fits all the criteria we're looking for. He's done a nice job for us the last two years."