No International Game for Dolphins in 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles were selected as the home team for the Week 1 game in Brazil next season

The Miami Dolphins' 2024 regular season schedule will not include another international game.

That became official when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas that the Philadelphia Eagles would be the host team for the first-ever regular season game in Brazil.

That game will be scheduled for the Friday night of opening week, most precisely Friday, Sept. 7.

The Dolphins are not scheduled to face the Eagles in 2024, so they will not be involved in that game. It once was believed the Dolphins might be strong contenders for that game because they're the one NFL team that has been assigned marketing rights in Brazil.

The Dolphins also are not scheduled to face any of the other teams that have been assigned as home teams for the games in Europe.

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings each will be the home team for a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London; the Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as part of their multi-year commitment to playing a game in the U.K.; and the Carolina Panthers will be the home team at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The Dolphins faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2023 when they dropped a 21-14 decision.

DOLPHINS' 2024 OPPONENTS

The Dolphins' schedule with dates and times will be announced in the spring, usually sometime in May, though all their opponents already are known.

Dolphins 2024 home opponents: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Las Vegas, Arizona, San Francisco

Dolphins 2024 road opponents: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Houston, Indianapolis, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Green Bay